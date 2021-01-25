Chatpata Sooji Spring Rolls: Make This Interesting Snack To Surprise Your Family

Sooji spring rolls recipe is a must-try.

There are many times we want to cook something special for our family that they love to order at restaurants. Be it to showcase your cooking skills or just to please your loves ones, you must try your hand at unique recipes if you love cooking. Here is a quick and easy snack recipe that you would definitely love. Do you like spring rolls? If yes, then this recipe will help you make spring rolls but in a different form. These are healthier than the regular spring rolls; they are made of sooji and stuffed with chatpata, spicy aloo filling.





This spring rolls recipe video from YouTube channel ‘Cook With Parul' is ideal to try on a holiday or a weekend when you spend some quality time with your family over a good meal, or invite your friends over.





Step-By-Step Chatapate Sooji Spring Rolls Recipe:

Step 1 – First take sooji in a bowl and fill it with half the amount of curd. Add some salt and water to make a smooth batter. Cover and keep aside for 15-20 mins.





Step 2 – Now, mash boiled potatoes, add salt, chaat masala, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and coriander leaves to it.





Step 3 – Heat oil in a pan, saute some onions, ginger and green chillies. Add veggies like carrots and capsicum, and cook till soft. Add mashed potato mixture and mix well. Turn off the gas after 2 minutes.

Step 4 – Now make wraps for the rolls just like you make cheela on a flat tawa. Make sure the cheela is paper thin. Cook from both the sides.





Step 5 – Stuff the cheela with aloo stuffing and cut the rolls into smaller pieces.





Watch the complete recipe video of sooji rolls here:





