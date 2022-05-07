Everybody loves paratha. Whether it is stuffed or not, it is one of the best go-to breakfast options. A plate of wholesome paratha loaded with the goodness of butter and a portion of curd is all you need to kick off your weekend. Don't you agree? And, if you are running out of options then we have celebrity chef Ranveer Brar who has come up with a mother-watering recipe of liquid dough paratha. For a serving of four people, Brar said the paratha can be ready in a total time of 30 minutes.





Let's have a look at how he did it.





First the ingredients.





-- whole wheat flour





-- tbsp coriander leaves, chopped





-- tsp ginger-garlic paste





-- salt to taste





-- water





-- tsp turmeric powder





-- tbsp ghee





-- carom seeds





-- degi red chilli powder





Now, follow this process:





In a bowl, take some whole wheat flour, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Then pour some water, and add some turmeric powder and ghee. Whisk well. Let the batter rest for a few minutes. Then pour the batter into a heated non-stick pan. Cook on low flame then flip and cook from the other side.

For paratha dough





In a paratha, add whole wheat flour, salt, and water and knead a semi-soft dough.





Add some ghee and knead it again, cover it with a cloth and keep it aside. Roll the paratha in a round shape and sprinkle some carom seeds, ghee, degi mirch powder. Fold it and roll it again to a square shape. Gently press and keep rotating the paratha on the pan. Cook for a minute, drizzle a little ghee on top and flip.





Make sure to press the edges as that part takes more time to cook. Flip and cook for a minute and continue flipping and cooking until you see golden brown spots all over. Take it off the pan and serve hot.

You can pair this paratha with dahi, raita or dips, as per your choice.