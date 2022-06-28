Monsoons are almost incomplete without indulging in some fried and crispy snacks. While we all know the usual tea-time snack list by heart, we can't help but explore new and delicious dishes or experiment with old ones. One such popular evening snack is the good old bread roll. Crispy from the outside and juicy on the inside - one can never go wrong with it. However, if you want to give a cheesy twist to your regular bread roll, then you're at the right place. We recently came across a mouth-watering bread roll recipe that is oozing with cheese! It's a cheesy bread roll.





Are you drooling already? If you're someone who craves crispy, spicy and cheesy snacks as soon as it starts pouring - this cheesy delight is sure to make your mouth water. An ideal snack to relish with your evening chai or coffee - it can easily be made at home. Serve it with some green chutney or ketchup for an added hint of flavour. This recipe has been shared by renowned chef Guntas. Take a look:







Chef Guntas took to her Instagram to share the recipe and wrote alongside, "Bread Rolls by itself are to die for and just imagine a cheesy twist- heavenly! This rainy season, enjoy crispy, spicy bread rolls with a mouth-watering cheese pull!" Let's take a look at the recipe:

Cheesy Bread Roll Recipe: How To Make Cheesy Bread Roll

Ingredients for aloo stuffing:

​3 aloo (boiled & mashed)

1/2 tsp ginger paste

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp chaat masala

1/2 tsp jeera powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup boiled peas

2 tbsp coriander (finely chopped)

Method:

To begin with the recipe, first, mash some boiled potatoes in a bowl. Add chopped ginger, onions, green chillies, coriander leaves and spices. Mix it well until well incorporated.

Next, add some boiled peas and mix well. Make sure not to mash them completely while mixing.

Take some slices of bread and cut off the sides. Dampen it with a little bit of water and press it out.

Now, add a cheese slice on top of it. Add the aloo stuffing and secure it with your fingers and palm till the time none of the filling is exposed.

Repeat this process with all the bread slices. You can fry them, air fry them or pan-fry them with a little oil.



Chef Guntas also mentioned the following tips in the caption:

Don't forget to seal the bread rolls with water otherwise they may burst open while frying.

You can lightly coat the bread rolls in semolina to make them easy to fry and all the crispier.

You can also add veggies of your choice like peas, carrots and capsicums to the potato mix to make it a veggie roll!









Try out this delicious cheesy bread roll recipe and let us know how you liked it.