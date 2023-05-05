When hunger strikes and we need a quick and easy fix, a sandwich is a perfect solution. It's filling due to the bread and can be filled with whatever we desire to make it delicious. Amid a world of fancy ingredients and gourmet sandwiches, the classic cheesy grilled sandwich still reigns supreme. With its melt-in-the-mouth cheese and crusty toast, it's a favourite of both adults and kids alike. This weekend, give your family their favourite snack but with a twist - a pyaazi (onion) cheesy sandwich.





What is it about cheese sandwiches that makes them so popular? It's their simplicity and comfort. The onion cheesy sandwich recipe we have for you today lives up to its reputation. It's quick to make and fills your stomach and heart with deliciousness, or should we say cheesiness.





Which cheese is best for sandwiches?

If you like the pull of stringy cheese, mozzarella works best. If you prefer healthier options, cottage cheese or feta cheese are good choices. And if you don't mind processed cheese slices, they're the most convenient cheese to add to sandwiches.

A homemade cheese sandwich is perfect for snacking.

What should you put in a cheese sandwich?

The beauty of a cheesy sandwich is that you can add any ingredients you like. The highlight of this sandwich is its minimum ingredients and maximum flavours. With just onions, carrots, cabbage, and lots of cheese, you can make this yummy cheese sandwich in just 15 minutes. Onions and veggies like carrots and cabbage add a much-desired crunch, making this dish a wholesome snack for fun family evening get-togethers. In fact, you can even make it for a lazy brunch or picnic outing. Here's the recipe for you:

How to make a quick cheesy sandwich (Cheesy Onion Grilled Sandwich Recipe):

Step 1: Heat one spoonful of butter or ghee in a pan. Saute some sliced onions. When the onions start turning brown, add vegetables like carrots, cabbage, green onions (optional), and green chillies. Season with black pepper powder and salt. Then add tomato ketchup and red chilli sauce. You can also use schezwan sauce or pizza sauce. Also, add red chilli flakes and mozzarella cheese.





Step 2: Take bread slices and spread butter on them. Place the onion stuffing on one of the slices and top with mayonnaise. Place the other bread slice on top to cover it. To make it cheesier, you can also add a cheese slice or just add a cheese slice and skip the mayonnaise. The choice is yours.





Step 3: Now cook the sandwich with some ghee on a tawa on low flame, a sandwich maker, or a griller. The sandwich will taste best when it's crispy.





Watch the full recipe video of the cheesy onion sandwich on the YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.'











So, next time you need a quick and comforting meal, reach for this cheesy onion sandwich recipe and let the gooey goodness satisfy your hunger.

