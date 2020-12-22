Twitter User's Easy Hack To Drink More Water Everyday Is Simply Genius

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: December 22, 2020 12:56 IST
The health benefits offered by water are well-known to all. Eight to ten glasses of water are recommended by experts on a daily basis for a number of reasons such as promoting weight loss, flushing out toxins, prevention of headaches and common ailments, boosting immunity and maintaining beautiful and healthy hair and skin. Doctors cannot emphasise enough how necessary the humble drink is for overall health and well-being. Yet, most of us tend to neglect the quantity of water we drink in a day for various reasons.
Hydration is important and there is no question about it - but over time, many of us have come to switch to other beverages such as tea and coffee. These add unwanted calories to our diet and also make the body further dehydrated. A Twitter user has devised a simple hack to have more water as you start your day. Take a look:
every day my goal is to just make sure my first drink of the day is water and not coffee lol
The hack was shared on Twitter by user Nikita Richardson, and it was an instant hit with users who strongly resonated with it. The idea is to get you started with a drink of water that will refresh you from within before the digestive system has to begin its work. This will help the body clean, hydrate and energise - also removing toxins and flushing them out. The custom of drinking water first thing in the morning is a common practice in Ayurveda as well as Japanese culture for the health benefits it offers.
Social media users found the hack quite simple and easy to incorporate into their daily lives. Some also said that the hack felt like a 'personal attack'. Take a look at the reactions:
Honorable goal, and by these standards, I already failed lol
Very much same. I started pouring hot water into my coffee mug and drink it while I wait on my coffee brew (French press). By the time I finish the water the coffee is ready.
the way i drink almost two cops before i even look at my water bottle.....
This feels like a Personal Attack lol— Gina Mei (@ginamei) October 15, 2020
Thank you for reminding me I need to drink water.
Try this hack and tell us how you liked it. Do you have a similar hack that you practice to drink more water and stay hydrated? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
