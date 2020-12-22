Twitter User's Easy Hack To Drink More Water Everyday Is Simply Genius

This easy hack will get you started on your journey to drink more water.

The health benefits offered by water are well-known to all. Eight to ten glasses of water are recommended by experts on a daily basis for a number of reasons such as promoting weight loss, flushing out toxins, prevention of headaches and common ailments, boosting immunity and maintaining beautiful and healthy hair and skin. Doctors cannot emphasise enough how necessary the humble drink is for overall health and well-being. Yet, most of us tend to neglect the quantity of water we drink in a day for various reasons.





Hydration is important and there is no question about it - but over time, many of us have come to switch to other beverages such as tea and coffee. These add unwanted calories to our diet and also make the body further dehydrated. A Twitter user has devised a simple hack to have more water as you start your day.





The hack was shared on Twitter by user Nikita Richardson, and it was an instant hit with users who strongly resonated with it. The idea is to get you started with a drink of water that will refresh you from within before the digestive system has to begin its work. This will help the body clean, hydrate and energise - also removing toxins and flushing them out. The custom of drinking water first thing in the morning is a common practice in Ayurveda as well as Japanese culture for the health benefits it offers.

