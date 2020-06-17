SEARCH
Watch: Amp Up Your Meal With This Chef's Special Tomato-Onion Raita

This particular chef's special recipe includes some simple ingredients like yogurt, tomato, onion, coriander leaves, green chilli and spices like cumin, red chilli and salt.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: June 17, 2020 17:51 IST

Highlights
  • Raita can be customised as per wish.
  • All you need to keep in mind is correct measurement of the ingredients
  • This chef's special recipe will spruce up the regular raita you make

Summer is upon us and it is time to indulge in various kinds of cooling foods that are light and comforting on stomach. One of the first names on the list of such dishes is a bowl of raita. Be it with a simple roti-sabji or flavourful biryani - our meal seems incomplete without a generous amount of raita by the side. Hence, we bring you a chef's special recipe that will spruce up the regular raita you make at home in a jiffy.

Here's The Recipe Video For Chef's Special Tomato-Onion Raita:

Also Read: 5 Vegetable Raita Recipes You Must Try This Summer Season



Raita can be customised as per wish. This particular chef's special recipe includes some simple ingredients like yogurt, tomato, onion, coriander leaves, green chilli and spices like cumin, red chilli and salt. All you need to keep in mind to prepare a flavourful bowl of raita is the correct measurement of the ingredients.

Here's The Written Recipe For Tomato-Onion Raita:

Ingredients:

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp roasted cumin, crushed

1 tsp green chillies, chopped

1 tsp coriander, chopped

1 cup beaten curd

1/2 tsp red chilli

Salt to taste

Method:

Step 1. In a bowl, add the chopped tomato, onion, green chills, roasted cumin, salt, coriander and beaten curd.

Step 2. Mix everything well.

Step 3. Sprinkle roasted cumin and red chilli powder on the top.

So, if you are planning to prepare raita for your meal today, try this simple 3-step recipe out. Bon Appétit!

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

