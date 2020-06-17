Watch: Amp Up Your Meal With This Chef's Special Tomato-Onion Raita

Highlights Raita can be customised as per wish.

Summer is upon us and it is time to indulge in various kinds of cooling foods that are light and comforting on stomach. One of the first names on the list of such dishes is a bowl of raita. Be it with a simple roti-sabji or flavourful biryani - our meal seems incomplete without a generous amount of raita by the side. Hence, we bring you a chef's special recipe that will spruce up the regular raita you make at home in a jiffy.





Here's The Recipe Video For Chef's Special Tomato-Onion Raita:

Raita can be customised as per wish. This particular chef's special recipe includes some simple ingredients like yogurt, tomato, onion, coriander leaves, green chilli and spices like cumin, red chilli and salt. All you need to keep in mind to prepare a flavourful bowl of raita is the correct measurement of the ingredients.

Here's The Written Recipe For Tomato-Onion Raita:

Ingredients:

1 tomato, finely chopped





1 onion, finely chopped





1 tsp roasted cumin, crushed





1 tsp green chillies, chopped





1 tsp coriander, chopped





1 cup beaten curd





1/2 tsp red chilli





Salt to taste





Method:

Step 1. In a bowl, add the chopped tomato, onion, green chills, roasted cumin, salt, coriander and beaten curd.





Step 2. Mix everything well.





Step 3. Sprinkle roasted cumin and red chilli powder on the top.





So, if you are planning to prepare raita for your meal today, try this simple 3-step recipe out. Bon Appétit!



















