High Protein Diet: How To Make Refreshing Lobia-Pineapple Raita For A Healthy Summer Meal

Taste and recipe for raita vary from person to person

Most of you will agree that a home-cooked meal does not seem complete without a bowl of raita. A simple raita, with right kind of ingredients and right amount of spices, can go with a plethora of dishes and make them yet more delicious. However, if you notice there's no particular recipe for raita. Some people like it thick, while others like it runny; some like boondi in raita, while other like it fruity (with pineapple, pomegranate etc). Taste and recipe for raita vary from person to person.





Here we bring you lobia-pineapple raita recipe that can be a healthy addition to your choice of raitas during the summers. In the recipe, we have used sprouted lobia that enhances the nutritional value of the dish.





Lobia is rich in protein and fibre

Benefits Of Lobia-Pineapple Raita:

Raita is anyway famed to be digestion-friendly; inclusion of sprouted lobia makes it protein and fibre-rich, aiding better metabolism. Lobia or black-eyed beans are also dubbed to be good for heart health and keep cholesterol under check. Pineapple on the other hand contains antioxidants that help in flushing out toxins from the body and boost immunity. The enzymes in pineapple are dubbed to aid digestion.

Pineapples are packed with a variety of vitamins and minerals Here's The Recipe For Lobia-Pineapple Raita:

Ingredients:

Sprouted lobia- half cup





Pineapple- half cup (small chunks)





Dahi/Curd- 500 grams





Honey- to taste





Roasted jeera powder- 1.5 teaspoon





Roasted red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon





Black salt- as per taste





Chaat masala- 1 teaspoon (optional)





Coriander leaves- 1-2 teaspoons (freshly chopped)





Method:

Step 1. Take the dahi in a mixing bowl.





Step 2. Add the roasted masalas, black salt, chaat masala and honey to it and stir well. Make sure the mix is smooth and no lump is formed.





Step 3. Add the sprouted lobia and mix. You can also boil the sprouted lobia before mixing with the curd.





Step 4. Rest the raita bowl in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to let the lobia soak.





Step 5. Now take out the chilled bowl of raita, add the chopped pineapple chunks and mix.





Step 6. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and sprinkle some jeera powder and black salt on top.





This refreshing and protein-packed lobia-pineapple raita can make a perfect accompaniment for your lunch menu in a hot summer day. Bon apetit!



















