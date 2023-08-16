Fried chicken dishes have an exclusive fan base that revels in the sensation of sinking teeth into a crispy crust, revealing the succulent juiciness within. Much like any culinary creation, fried chicken boasts diverse variations across the globe. In India, too, we've explored numerous avenues to align it with our discerning palates. One particularly renowned rendition is the classic Chicken 65 snack. Recently, this delicacy earned a coveted spot among the ten finest fried chicken dishes globally, as designated by the esteemed food guide, Taste Atlas. Isn't this an achievement to take pride in? With its international acclaim, why not embark on crafting it in the comfort of your own home? Moreover, an enticing opportunity awaits - by procuring the requisite ingredients from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you can acquire gift coupons alongside potential rewards of up to 20% on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register within the app, and link your bank cards to unlock these advantages. Rest assured, the process of linking your credit and debit cards is fully secure, allowing you to maximise your orders and simultaneously earn.

Also Read: Love Sizzlers? Order On NDTV Big Bonus App This Weekend And Enjoy Exciting Rewards

Photo Credit: istock

Here Are The 5 Ingredients Required For Crafting Chicken 65 At Home:

1. Chicken:

Select top-tier boneless chicken to fashion this renowned snack. Opting for premium-quality chicken guarantees a flawless outcome. The use of boneless pieces, cut into bite-sized portions, not only enhances ease of consumption but also contributes to even cooking.

2. Yogurt:

Much akin to other chicken dishes, marination is pivotal in concocting Chicken 65. In this regard, yogurt assumes a pivotal role. It serves to evenly coat the assortment of spices on the chicken while imparting a desirable moisture content. The tangy essence of yogurt bestows an absolute treat on the palate.

3. Spices:

A well-stocked pantry is essential for effective marination. Essential spices encompass red chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric (haldi), coriander powder and cumin powder, among others. Supplementary components like ginger-garlic paste and curry leaves contribute an extra layer of flavour.

Also Read: Indulge In Divine Indian Desserts And Earn Up To 10% Rewards With NDTV Big Bonus App

4. All-Purpose Flour:

The secret behind the snack's crispiness is the incorporation of all-purpose flour (maida). After marination, the chicken pieces are enrobed in this flour, ensuring a golden-brown, crispy exterior upon frying. Additionally, it serves as a binding agent, preserving the integrity of the dish.

5. Oil:

Adequate reserves of cooking oil are crucial for preparing Chicken 65. Opt for regular vegetable oil devoid of overpowering aromas. This choice guarantees that the chicken pieces remain unadulterated, free from additional flavours, and emerge perfectly cooked.





By amassing these fundamental ingredients in your pantry, you can master this world-famous fried chicken dish from the comfort of your home. The NDTV Big Bonus App extends an invitation to enhance your shopping experience. Upon downloading from the App Store or Google Play, registering, and linking your bank cards, you stand to accumulate rewards of up to 20%, alongside discount coupons, during your shopping endeavours. The threshold for unlocking these benefits entails a minimum expenditure. After successfully linking your cards, any subsequent use results in an augmented vINR balance. Notably, the rewards granted by NDTV Big Bonus transcend those of credit card or bank rewards programs, further expanding your shopping horizons.







Disclaimer: NDTV acts as a media partner, extending specific promotional services to Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited for its application.