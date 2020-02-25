Love Dosa? Give It A Protein-Rich Twist With This Ragi Dosa Recipe

Ragi contains a bevy of healthy antioxidants

One has to admit that dosa's enviable fan-base has breached boundaries. The south Indian marvel has found takers all across the world, and it seems like the fixation is not fading anytime soon. Perhaps, this is why we are surrounded by so many variations of the classic South Indian staple. From cheese dosa and noodle dosa to ice cream dosa, there are versions galore. A number of healthy spins have also gained immense traction in the world of health and nutrition. You must have heard about buckwheat dosa or oats dosa. If you love giving your food a healthy makeover, you would certainly like this ragi dosa. Ragi, the wonder millet has been part of Indian cuisine since time immemorial. It is replete with a range of health benefits.





Health Benefits of Ragi or Nachni:

• Ragi is a good source of fibre that helps facilitate good digestion and also boosts heart health. It's high-fibre content also helps manage blood sugar levels and is excellent for diabetics.





• Ragi contains a bevy of healthy antioxidants that are good for heart and immunity. Antioxidants help fight free-radical activity that lead to weakened immunity and dull skin.

• The millet also contains a decent amount of protein. Protein helps build muscle and is also known as the building block of life.





• Ragi is also enriched with iron that helps keep your blood count stable.





• Other major nutrients present in ragi are calcium and vitamin D.





• Ragi is a whole grain and also gluten-free. It is an excellent alternative for those who have gluten-intolerance.





• Both protein and fibre play a crucial role in healthy weight loss. Protein and fibre take a while to digest, and since they stay in your system for that long, they impart a feeling of fullness. Because you feel satiated after a protein-rich meal, you do not feel the need to tuck into something fattening. Eating in controlled portions helps facilitate weight-loss.





Ragi Dosa Recipe For Weight Loss:







For a wholesome and hearty meal, you can try making this ragi dosa at home. It has a delicious earthy, coarse flavour. You can have it all by itself, or pair it with sambhar or chutney. Try this yummy recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.





If you happen to have any fun dosa recipes to share, do write to us in the comments section below!









