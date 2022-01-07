You often hear the saying, 'Life is too short, so make the most of it'. Yes, that's right! Well, the reason why they say so is simply because you live your life to the fullest, only during the weekends as other days of the week are usually hectic. To make the most of the weekends, many of us love to indulge in good and greasy food. In fact, it is the perfect time to spoil and pamper yourself with your favourite treats, keeping 'healthy' thoughts aside. And if you are looking to cook this weekend, we have got something that is sure to satisfy all your street food cravings. Yes, you heard us!





Here we bring you a list of 5 street-style chicken recipes that would compel you to draw your aprons and start cooking. All these recipes spell indulgence in every bite, making them at home is quite a cakewalk too. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list.





Chicken Fried Rice Recipe, Chicken Roll And More, Here's A List Of 5 Street-Style Chicken Recipes You Must Try:

1. Chicken Fried Rice

Let's hit the list with this one. If you are looking for some quick and easy ways to amp up your meal, here we have a simple yet delicious chicken fried rice recipe to try at home. This street-style chicken fried recipe can be best paired with a bowlful of manchurian. There you have it, click here for the recipe.

2. Chicken Kathi Roll

If you are someone who loves the combination of eggs and chicken, then you can't miss out on this chicken Kathi roll! A wonderful mixture of chicken tikka and tangy spices packed together and served with chutney, this recipe is sure to tug at the heart strings. Here's the recipe for you.

3. Chicken Chowmein

The streets are lined with Chinese food vans selling desi chowmein, why not try it at home? With quite a few ingredients and simple steps, you can make this crowd's favourite street style dish. All you need are some noodles, shredded chicken, a mix of sauces and some spring onions for the crunch. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Chicken Tawa Fry

Now here we bring you another such delectable recipe. Fried chicken recipes are irresistible. They are super easy and quick to make. This recipe of chicken tawa fry involves shallow frying the marinated chicken on the tawa (griddle). So, what are you waiting for? Try it out at home, click here. For more fried chicken recipes, click here.

5. Chicken Momos

Soft, succulent and juicy, chicken momos are one of the tastiest street-style recipes, don't you agree? Soft dumplings stuffed with minced chicken paired with red hot chutney (sauce), this recipe is not only delicious but also super easy to make. All you need to do is knead a dough, fill it with minced chicken and steam. Yes, that's it! Try it out. Click here for the complete recipe.

Now, you know what to do! Head straight to the kitchen, try out these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Weekend!



