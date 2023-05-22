Samosa is a popular and delicious snack that is commonly enjoyed during tea time, parties, or birthday celebrations. It consists of a spicy potato filling encased in a crispy outer layer, providing a satisfying crunch. Samosas have gained immense popularity, and there are various irresistible versions available. Examples include Noodle Samosas, Matar Samosas, and Chilli Paneer Samosas. For all the samosa lovers out there, we have an enticing recipe for Chicken Samosas that are perfect for any occasion.





Satisfy Your Chicken Cravings With Delicious Chicken Samosas







If you are a chicken lover, this samosa is an excellent option to satisfy your cravings. The Chicken Samosa offers a delightful combination of flavorful spices and succulent chicken. The recipe involves using minced chicken and preparing a stuffing with onions, green chillies, kasoori methi, and spices. The stuffing is then fried until it becomes crispy, and the samosas are made by enclosing it in flour dough. Without further ado, let's dive into the recipe.





How To Make Chicken Samosa | Chicken Samosa Recipe







In a bowl, mix refined flour, ghee, salt, and ajwain. Gradually add water and knead the dough. Cover the dough with a wet cloth and let it rest for 20 minutes. Cut chicken thighs into small pieces and lightly grind them to obtain minced chicken. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin and whole coriander. Fry for a few seconds, then add onions and fry briefly. Add the minced chicken and fry for a few seconds. Season with salt to taste. Add red chilli, coriander powder, cumin powder, and mango powder. Cook the chicken mixture well on low heat, covered, for 3 to 4 minutes. Once cooked, remove from heat and let the stuffing cool down.





Knead the dough again and roll it lengthwise. Cut it in the middle. Apply water on the edges to make a cone shape, fill it with the chicken stuffing, and seal the bottom end. Repeat this process to prepare all the samosas.











For the full recipe for Chicken Samosa, click here.



