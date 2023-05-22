Eating a delicious and satisfying breakfast can make your entire day go well. Even if problems come up, you would feel happy and energised to deal with them! This is one of the reasons why breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. While some of us enjoy eggs and pancakes for breakfast, others opt for idli, paratha, upma, etc. A few of these dishes require preparation in advance. But if you're looking for something quick and yummy, you can try making certain dishes in the microwave. Whether you're vegetarian or non-vegetarian and prefer savoury or sweet dishes for breakfast, we have a few options for all of you. Check out our top recipes:

Also Read: Masala French Toast, Egg Pakoda And More: 5 Yummy Breakfast Dishes With A Desi Twist

Here Are 9 Yummy And Easy Microwave Breakfast Recipes:

1. Microwave Poha

Poha is the go-to breakfast dish for many people. It has many variations across the country, and you can always customise it according to your taste. This nutritious dish can easily be made in the microwave. This option is especially useful if you're making poha for just 1 person and don't want to use large vessels unnecessarily. Check out the recipe here.

2. Microwave Dhokla

Dhokla can be prepared in a microwave too. Photo Credit: iStock

Dhokla is a popular Gujarati snack that makes for a yummy (and healthy) breakfast too. While dhokla is typically steamed, you can get a similar result by using a microwave. This dish is not only filled with wonderful flavours but can also be enjoyed on a weight-loss diet. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Microwave Banana Bread

Looking for an interesting way to enjoy bananas for breakfast? Then you must try making banana bread in the microwave. It is super easy and tastes amazing. It can be ready in under 20 mins and is sure to be a unique treat. Find the full recipe here.

4. Poached Eggs

For many people, eggs and breakfast are almost synonymous. One of the simplest ways to cook eggs is to poach them. You can make wholesome poached eggs in a microwave in just 2 mins. Later, you can enjoy them plain or pair them with your favourite bread. Watch the recipe video here.

5. Fried Eggs

Another classic choice is enjoying your eggs sunny side up. You can easily make fried eggs in a microwave too. No complex techniques or fancy equipment are needed. As always, just use a microwave-safe plate. Check out the quick recipe video here.

Also Read: Cooking Tips: 7 Mind-Blowing Egg Hacks That Will Make Your Life Easier

6. Masala Scrambled Eggs

If you want some more spice in your eggs, then opt for this recipe. Once you try this version of scrambled eggs, you'll be tempted to make it every day. And why not? This dish is quite healthy too. For the step-by-step recipe for microwave masala scrambled eggs, click here.

7. Boiled Eggs

There are a variety of ways to cook eggs in a microwave. Photo Credit: iStock

Did you know that you can also boil eggs in a microwave? You have to take a little extra care, but it can be done. A boiled egg can be relished as it is and will give you a protein boost. You can also mince it to make boiled egg sandwiches and the like. Click here for the complete microwave-specific recipe.

8. Egg Muffins

If you think muffins are always sweet, you're wrong. Egg muffins are a unique savoury treat that is sure to take your breakfast to the next level. You can choose the additional toppings according to your liking - personally, we always opt for extra cheese! Click here for the recipe and cooking tips for Egg Muffins.

9. Microwave Coffee Cake

Some people cannot start their day without their morning cup of coffee. If you also love the flavour of coffee, why not infuse it into a cake? With this special microwave mug cake recipe, you can quickly make and enjoy a sweet treat for breakfast too. Click here for the recipe.





Stove or no stove, your breakfast is now sorted!

Also Read: 5 Foods You Should Stop Reheating In Microwave Oven Now!