Crispy, filling and indulgent, spring roll is a perfect appetiser and life of every party. How many weddings have you attended and not found spring rolls among the starters? We certainly cannot think of any one. Spring rolls are mostly prepared by filling thin sheets with crunchy veggies like capsicum, cabbage, onions, and then deep fried until golden brown. But what if we say that this is not the only way you can enjoy your spring rolls? There are many other variations of enjoying this super delectable starter; for instance- chicken spring rolls, mutton spring rolls and even mushroom spring rolls and more.





A rich mélange of flavours and textures, preparing spring rolls at home is a very easy process. All you need to do is take a thin sheet (made up of rice or all-purpose flour), fill it with prepared filling (as per your choice), roll the sheet into a cylindrical form and deep fry until golden. That's it! So, without any further ado, let's learn about different variations of these classic Chinese spring rolls.

Here's A List Of 5 Spring Roll Recipes You Must Try:

1. Veg Spring Roll

Filled with the goodness of hearty vegetables, this recipe of spring rolls is super delicious and tastes even better when they are paired with dips. This snack is quite handy and can be savoured at get-togethers, house parties and even on game nights. Find the recipe here.

2. Mutton Spring Roll

Here we bring you another scrumptious spring roll recipe that is sure to fit perfectly in your party platter- it is called Mutton Spring Roll. Treat your guests with this must-have with a meaty surprise in them. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Sooji Spring Roll

Now this spring roll recipe is a combination of both taste and health. It is made with sooji instead of maida so that you can enjoy your favourite snack guilt-free. So, what are you waiting for? Try it out and treat yourself with a yummy snack. Click here for the recipe.

4. Chicken Spring Roll

We hear you, chicken lovers! This chicken starter recipe can make you fall in love with it. You can also use some leftover boneless chicken to prepare this recipe. Pair it with spicy schezwan sauce and there you get your crunchy and juicy delight ready to be savoured. Find the recipe here.

5. Mushroom Spring Roll

A vegetarian's delight! This recipe is very quick and easy to make which is perfect for brunch and a healthy treat for vegetarians. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these recipes and let us know which one turned out to be a hit amongst all. Happy Cooking!



