Full of protein and extremely versatile, Chickpeas are a staple in Indian kitchens. Also known as Chole, this superfood is high in dietary fiber and contains amino acids that are essential for your bodily functions. Including chickpeas in your daily diet is not an unusual thing in India. Chole can be used in salads, raitas, wraps, and even soups. Most commonly, Chickpea is used in a spicy gravy, Chole masala, and often eaten with bhatura or puri. But, if you are looking for a new way to eat chickpeas, or just to try a new recipe, then we have you covered. Try this Chickpea Tikka Masala recipe to spice up your dinner menu!





What Can You Eat With Chickpea Tikka Masala To Enhance Its Flavour?

Chickpea Tikka Masala is a creamy, flavorful recipe that is one of the most popular dishes from North India. While poori, bhatura, naan, and roti go well with this dish, you can accompany this with other condiments and side dishes as well. Aside from pickled onions, you can eat Chickpea Tikka Masala with cucumber or mint raita, chutneys (mango, green, mint), pickles (lemon, mango, mixed, carrot), salads (mixed greens, cabbage, carrot), and even fried papad. You can also pair Chickpea Tikka Masala with basmati plain rice or jeera rice to complete the meal.

How To Make Chickpea Tikka Masala: Chickpea Tikka Masala Recipe

In a large bowl, take boiled chickpeas and add yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, fenugreek seeds, garam masala, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, chaat masala, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix well until the boiled chickpeas are coated well. Cover the bowl and keep it aside for 30 minutes to 1 hour.





In a pan, put some oil/butter and add ginger-garlic paste to it. Now dump the solid spices into the cooked ginger-garlic paste. After they begin to pop, add chopped onions and cook them until they are translucent.





Now put the chopped tomatoes in the pan. Add the rest of the spices - cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, soaked cashews, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and cover the lid so that the tomatoes become soft and mushy. Switch off the gas burner and let the mixture cool down.





In another pan, take some oil/butter and add the marinated chole. Cook them until they start to smell aromatic. Put off the burner. Now, put the onion-tomato paste in a mixer and blend until it becomes smooth like a paste. Be careful that the blender does not overheat because of the hot onion-tomato mix. Keep opening the lid to let off the steam.

After the paste is ready, add this to the pan of marinated chickpeas. At this point, you will have to decide the thickness of the gravy. Add 1.5 cups of water and mix everything. Bring it to a boil. Make sure to taste the gravy at this point. Add spices to adjust the taste levels. Now add 1 cup of heavy cream to the chickpea tikka masala. Mix well.





Garnish the chickpea tikka masala with coriander and ginger slivers. And voila! Your chickpea Tikka Masala is ready to serve!

Bonus Tip:

You can also serve this Chickpea Tikka Masala with homemade pita bread or roasted vegetables if you want to skip eating it with naan or roti. If you have leftovers, then you can store this flavorful Chickpea Tikka Masala in airtight containers for up to one week. What's more, freeze it and reheat it whenever you are on the go!





