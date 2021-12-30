If there is one cuisine that Indians have accepted as their own, it is Chinese. Just thinking about a steaming bowl of hot and sour soup with chilli chicken can make us salivate! The reason why we love Chinese food so much is that it reminds us of Indian spices. Desi Chinese has become our go-to cuisine for almost every celebratory occasion. Any dinner party is incomplete without a plate of chilli potatoes or some steaming momos. That is why we have curated a list of some of our favourite non-veg Chinese delicacies that would be an excellent addition to your dinner party menu.





Here Are 5 Classic Non-Veg Chinese Recipes To Choose From:

1. Chilli Chicken

The classic Chinese recipe, chilli chicken is one of the most loved Indo-Chinese style chicken appetizers. This delicious chicken recipe is one of the most ordered dishes in restaurants but with this easy recipe, you can make it at the comfort of your home.





Click here for the full recipe of Chilli Chicken

This chicken is sweet and sour

2. Sweet And Sour Chicken

Fried chunks of chicken along with carrots and cabbage are bathed in sweet and tangy sauces make for a delicious snack. This simple recipe can be served as a snack if it is cooked dry, and it can be paired with fried rice if it is made with gravy.





Click here for the full recipe of Sweet And Sour Chicken

3. Chilli Garlic Prawns

This delicious dish has the spicy, garlicky flavours of Indo-Chinese to a classic seafood delicacy, the prawns. The recipe is very similar to the preparation of chilli chicken, the prawns are fried and then cooked in the chilli garlic sauce.





Click here for the full recipe of Chilli Garlic Prawns.

Manchurian tastes delicious with fried rice

4. Chicken Manchurian

Fried chicken balls cooked in a spicy sauce, onions and served with steamed rice or Hakka noodles. A traditional Chinese dish that can be made at home with some simple and basic ingredients and methods.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Manchurian.

5. Chilli Fish

Just like chilli chicken and chilli paneer, this chilli fish dish brims with tangy and spicy flavours and aromatic spices. Boneless pieces of fish, batter fried and doused in a spicy-tangy sauce made with soy, tomato and chilli sauce along with chillies, ginger and garlic.





Click here for the full recipe for Chilli Fish.





Try out these non-veg recipes and do tell us in the comments section below.









