There are a few things in life that bring instant joy - one of them is a rich and moist chocolate cake. No matter what mood we may be in, indulging in a slice of chocolate cake makes everything better, doesn't it? However, there may be times when you're in a hurry and don't have enough time to go through the tiresome process of baking. Wondering how you can simplify the process? Well, we've got you covered with an incredibly easy recipe that involves using a blender. Yes, you heard that right! This means you don't need to do much. Simply blend, blend , blend, and then bake to perfection! The recipe is eggless, so everyone can enjoy it! Before we get into the recipe, let's address some questions you might have about this chocolate cake.

Can You Bake This Cake In A Microwave Instead Of An Oven?

This recipe calls for combining all the ingredients in a blender and then baking in an oven, but feel free to bake it in a microwave. It will yield similar results to baking it in an oven. However, remember to use a microwave-safe container to bake your chocolate cake. Also, make sure to rotate the container in between for even cooking.

Can You Make An Egg-Based Version Of This Chocolate Cake?

Absolutely! You can bake this chocolate cake using eggs as well. Simply add them along with all the other ingredients and blend as you normally would. There are no additional steps involved in baking an egg-based version of this cake. Your chocolate cake will taste just as good - even softer. So, go ahead and add them without any worries.

Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe: How To Bake Chocolate Cake Using A Blender:

This quick and easy chocolate cake recipe has been shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. To make it, all you have to do is add oil, powdered sugar, yoghurt, cocoa powder, maida, vanilla essence, milk, and salt to a blender. Blend it for a minute and then add baking powder, baking soda, and lemon juice. Mix everything well. Pour the prepared chocolate batter into a greased tin and bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for 40-45 minutes. That's it! You have a freshly baked super soft chocolate cake ready to be relished. Enjoy it as is, or top it with chocolate ganache.

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Looks amazing, doesn't it? Go ahead and bake it today, and watch it become a staple for birthdays and other celebrations. Happy Baking!