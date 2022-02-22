Just a slight mention of Biryani and we instantly start to salivate. This aromatic delicacy has the power to spruce up any feast, no matter the day or time of the year. The scores of regional biryanis found in the country are proof enough that we are obsessed with it. From the world-famous Hyderabad biryani to versions from Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Lucknow and Karnataka, each of these delicacies are the peak of taste and flavour. However, what is it that makes biryani such a specialty? Is it the fluffy biryani rice, the juicy chunks of flavourful meat, or the garnishing of mint leaves and fried onions that tie it all together? While we can't put a finger on any one single aspect of the dish, we know for sure that the dish wouldn't be as rich and robust if it wasn't for the masala.





Now, if you are an amateur chef, a beginner biryani enthusiast or just don't have as much experience in the kitchen as others, making biryani can be a daunting task for you. Can we let you in on a secret? It's not! All you need to do is get the recipe for a simple homemade biryani masala right and watch what an amazing result it yields! And how do you perfect the easiest homemade biryani masala? With the help of this recipe here! But before we list out the ingredients needed to make homemade biryani masala, here are some tips and tricks that you should keep in mind to have the best results.

Tips To Keep In Mind While Making Homemade Biryani Masala

1. Always, always roast whole spices:

Roasting ingredients for homemade biryani masala has many benefits. First, it gets rid of any moisture content in any one of your spices. Second, it enhances the taste of these spices. It is said that roasting brings out the best flavors and natural oils out in most ingredients, and lastly, roasting makes ingredients dry and crisp, which makes it much easier to blend them together in comparison to moist or half-dried ingredients.





2. Separate ingredients:

Biryani masala can range anywhere from easy to complex with a change in the ingredient list and the number of ingredients being used. Since you will be roasting the ingredients, it is important to remember that all of them have different roasting and heating temperatures. Do no roast everything in one go because that would mean uneven roasting and bad taste in return.

3. Store in air tight container:

After you have prepared a fabulous homemade biryani masala, what do you do with it? Do you use it once and forget about it? No! This precious masala that you just prepared will last you for at least a couple of more times and it is important to store it in the right way to reap it benefits for a longer time. Store the masala in an air tight container and keep in a cool and dry place for longer use.

How To Make Homemade Biryani Masala l Homemade Biryani Masala Recipe

Keeping all these points in mind let's move forward with our ingredients list. There are many variations of biryani masala, from regional to personal specification; people add or subtract many ingredients from the list. However, this is one of the easiest and most commonly used recipes. These ingredients can be easily found in most grocery stores too.





Click here for the recipe of easy biryani masala for beginners.





Try out this masala the next time you make biryani and let us know how it turns out in the comments below.