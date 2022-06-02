We love indulging in pancakes. Don't we? Soft and fluffy pancakes with maple syrup drizzled on the top, with the side of fresh fruits - the very thought makes us slurp. Pancakes are easy to prepare and make for a popular breakfast option for all. So much so that a weekend brunch or an elaborate breakfast platter just doesn't seem complete without pancakes, right? But have you ever wondered how many calories you consume with each bite of pancake?! A classic pancake includes maida (all-purpose flour), butter and sugar- all of which are loaded with a good amount of calories and carbs. This is why we find several fitness enthusiasts avoiding pancakes.





What if we say we have some amazing tips that can help you make the pancakes healthier?! You heard us. All you need to do is replace some ingredients with their healthier substitutes and make the dish apt for every fitness enthusiast.





Also Read: 11 Best Pancake Recipes | Easy Pancake Recipes

Pancake is a popular breakfast option.

Here Are 5 Quick Tips To Make Pancakes Healthier:

Replace the maida with oats flour. Oats are loaded with several essential nutrients that help you kick-start the day.

Avoid using white sugar. Either use healthier substitutes like brown sugar, coconut sugar, jaggery etc., or eliminate the ingredient completely.

Add some fruit to the ingredient. Banana is a popular choice to add to pancake batter. It helps you get the texture and natural sweetness in the dish.

Add some vegetables. You can also add ingredients like spinach, beetroot, carrot etc. to make it healthier - and of course, colourful.

Finally, instead of using dollops of butter, use a few drops of olive oil to the batter.





Considering all the above pointers, we found a healthy pancake recipe that is surely worth giving a try. It's called the spinach banana pancake. Let's find out the recipe.





(Also Read: These 3 Oatmeal Pancake Recipes Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos)

How To Make Healthy Spinach Banana Pancake For Breakfast:

Add the oats to a high-speed blender or food processor and blend until broken down into flour-like consistency. Add the milk, spinach, banana, cinnamon, egg and vanilla and blend until the spinach is completely broken down and the batter is smooth. Rest the batter for 10 minutes. Heat up a non-stick pan and add butter/oil to it. Pour the pancake batter with a ladle and slightly brown on both sides. Serve with a side of nut butter or fresh fruits.

Click here for the detailed spinach banana pancake recipe.





Try it today and enjoy a healthy morning meal. Let us know how you liked it in the comments below.