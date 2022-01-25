It is a well-known adage "Breakfast like a king; lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper." Make the first meal of your day filling, nutritious yet delicious to keep yourself active throughout the day. Many people, especially healthy eaters, struggle to find ways in which they can add more healthy and nutritional foods or variations to their breakfast. We understand how frustrating all of this can be. Hence, we bring you a list of healthy pancake recipes that are flavoursome as well as wholesome. With the goodness of fruits, oats, spinach and eggs, these pancake recipes are not only delicious but also quite healthy!





Pancakes are indeed a favourite breakfast option that is enjoying growing popularity due to the fact that other than being utterly delicious, they are super quick, versatile and can be prepared with ease using basic ingredients available in the kitchen pantry. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the recipes.





Healthy Pancakes Recipe: Here's A List Of 5 Pancake Recipes For A Healthy Morning Meal:

1. Sprouts and Rava Pancake

Made with the goodness of sprouts and semolina (sooji), this pancake recipe is an instant, nutritious, low calorie and protein-rich recipe, making it a perfect option for wholesome breakfast and snack time. Serve with green chutney and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Oats And Vegetable Pancake

Here we bring you another delicious and nutritious pancake option. Prepared with the goodness of oats, semolina and a pool of crunchy veggies such as cabbage, capsicum, onion, bell pepper and more, this savoury pancake is perfect for a heart-healthy morning meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spinach Pancakes

A healthy savoury whole-wheat spinach pancake with a generous filling of cheese and mushroom. Besides being a great option for breakfast, this recipe can also be an ideal option for brunch and evening meals. It is healthy, quick and packed with nutrition and that too without compromising on the taste buds. Find the recipe here.

4. Oat Pancakes

A perfect option to satiate your sweet tooth cravings. This quick and easy pancake recipe is loaded with the goodness of oats along with flavoursome cinnamon, ginger, cloves and apple. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. 3 Ingredient Banana Pancake

Easiest of all. To make this recipe, all you need is oats flour, banana and eggs. That's all. Blend the ingredients together, spread it on a pan, flip and serve it with maple syrup and butter! Find the complete recipe here.

6. Whole Wheat Pancakes

Many health experts and nutritionists vouch for the daily consumption of whole grains, considering they are power-packed with essential nutrients required by the human body. Hence, here we bring you a recipe packed with the goodness of whole grains along with flax seeds, almond milk and apple cider vinegar. For the complete recipe, click here.

7. Carrot Cake Pancakes

Packed with the goodness of carrots, almond milk and oats flour, this is a great breakfast option to prepare at home. Simple and quick to prepare, carrot cake pancake is a special recipe for winter breakfast. Wondering how to make it? click here.

Give a healthy spin to your morning breakfast with these easy-to-make and quick pancakes. Try them out and let us know how they turned out in the comment section below. Bon Appetit!









