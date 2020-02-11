Healthy Breakfast Recipe: These 3 Oatmeal Pancake Recipes Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

Oatmeal pancake helps in weight loss

Highlights Oatmeal comes with several health benefits

Oatmeal is rich in fibre

Nutritional compositions of oatmeal are very well balanced

Pancake is a popular breakfast recipe around the world. It is tasty and easy to prepare. What if we add some nutritional content to it? This will surely increase beauty of this tasty breakfast. Hence, we bring you three pancake recipes made of oatmeal, which will help you in managing your weight. Oatmeal comes with several health benefits. It is rich in fibre, hence eating oats in breakfast keeps one full for longer time and helps in losing the extra kilos.











How Are Oatmeals Beneficial For Health?

The nutritional compositions of oatmeal are very well balanced. It is good source of protein, soluble fibre (beta-glucan), good carbs, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Other than weight loss, they help in keeping cholesterol under control and regulate blood sugar level. Other than these, oats also help in having healthy gut and healthy skin.











The Nutritional Facts For 100 Grams Of Oats, As Per The USDA:

Calories: 389

Protein: 16.9 grams





Carbs: 12 grams





Sugar: 0.5 grams





Fat: 1.4 grams











Here Are Three Oatmeal Pancake Recipes That Can Be A Part Of Your Breakfast Recipes:







1. Oats Pancake Recipe:

This pancake needs very less number of ingredients and is easy to make. All you need to do is, add oats to your regular pancake and replace white sugar with the brown one.





Ingredients:





Rolled Oats- 1 cup





Milk- 1 cup





Egss- 2





Butter- 2 teaspoon





Brown sugar- as per taste





Wheat flour- 1 cup





Baking powder- 1 teaspoon





Salt- a pinch





Vanilla essence





Preparation:





Grind the oats and mix with walk milk, wheat flour, brown sugar and egg.





Add baking powder and whisk it well.





Add vanilla essence and salt and whisk till the mixture gets a paste-like consistency.





Take a pan on medium flame and add butter to it.





Pour some batter on the pan and spread gently.





When the pancake gets a bit fluffy, flip it the other side and let it cook.





Add maple syrup or honey and fruits of your choice.





This easy oats pancake is all set to be served.











2. Cinnamon Oatmeal Pancakes Recipe:

This pancake makes an ideal breakfast and dessert recipe. It is quick to make and a perfect solution for your hunger pangs. You need rolled oats, buttermilk, oats flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, eggs, canola oil to make this pancake and maple syrup to drizzle on the top. Find out the complete recipe of cinnamon oatmeal pancake.











3. Oat and Soya Pancakes Recipe:

This recipe will help giving a healthy start to your day as it has the goodness of soya along with the benefits of oats. All this simple recipe need are oats, soya flour, chillies, crriander and ginger-garlic paste. Here's the complete recipe of oats and soya pancake.











So try these oat pancakes at home and enjoy your weight loss days!







