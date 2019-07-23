Cooking Tips: How To Cook Perfect Thai-Style Jasmine Rice At Home

Jasmine rice is highly aromatic

Rice makes for an everyday eat for almost all of us. Soft, fluffy white grains can be paired with any curry or gravy to make a wholesome meal. Plain white rice or brown rice is a passe there are many varieties of rice to be explored. Jasmine rice, which emits a jasmine-like, pleasant aroma, is highly popular in South Asian nations. It is long grain rice, mostly cultivated in Thailand and hence, is also known as Thai fragrant rice or Thai Hom Mali rice. Due to its slight sweet and floral taste, the rice makes for a great option for making biryanis, and also goes well with spicy savoury curries.



Though jasmine rice is high in carbohydrates content, it is also packed with calories. That's why, it is recommended to consume jasmine rice in moderation, making it the food for special occasions. And, if you are planning to make jasmine rice for a celebration day or for guests coming over for dinner, it is important that your rice is cooked to perfection. All the grains should be separated from each other, and should be airy and chewy.





Jasmine rice emits the aroma of fresh jasmine flowers

How To Cook Jasmine Rice Perfectly



1. It's advisable to wash the rice first to remove extra starchy powder and soak the rice in water for some time to puff them up.



2. Just like cooking regular rice, the ratio of water and rice makes all the difference in getting the consistency right. Since jasmine rice grain is larger in size, it is important to know the correct ratio. The rice should not be left undercooked or should not turn mushy with excessive water. For 1 cup of rice, take 1 1/3 cup of water and for 2 cups of rice, take 2 1/2 cup of water.



3. Add half a teaspoon of salt. Salt fastens the cooking process and makes sure the hard, long grain welts properly.



4. Boil the mixture and let it cook for at least 15 minutes with the lid closed. This makes sure that the aroma of the rice is retained.



5. Once the water is absorbed, check if the rice is cooked and take a long whiff of the floral aroma emitting from the rice.





Serve jasmine rice with Thai curry or steamed vegetables for an authentic Thai food experience. Alternatively, you can pair this rice with any curry or sauce of your choice and you'll still love the exceptional aroma and taste that jasmine rice will offer.









