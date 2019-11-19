Cooking Tips: This Keto Meatloaf Is Going To Be Your Ultimate Comfort Food This Winter Season

The best part about this recipe is that it is completely keto-friendly.

Winter season and comfort foods are synonymous to each other. While warm soups and decadent cheese loaded macaroni is any day a perfect comfort food option, there is something more soulful than that! Wondering what it is? Well, it's the soft and warm meatloaf! The recipe of keto-friendly meatloaf has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. The simple, rustic and home-style meatloaf is so soothing to bite into that you'd want to gorge it down in just one go! In this particular recipe, a tomato-based sauce is used to add a tangy flavour. The sauce also has slight barbecue flavour in it, which complements well with the dense flavours of meat. Be it lamb, pork or chicken, you can use any meat of your choice.





Oh, and there are lots of healthy and seasonal vegetables that are used to make this meatloaf. Since all the veggies are softened and sauteed in a blob of butter, it makes the delight even more flavourful. Besides this, the addition of cream cheese to the veggie mix imparts a creamy texture to the loaf, which is hard to resist.





The best part about this recipe is that it is completely keto-friendly; so all those who are on a keto diet, you can try your hands at this recipe without any guilt!





Note: Make sure that the creamy and sauteed veggie mixture has cooled down completely before you add it to the meat mixture.





Happy Cooking!







