If you're a cooking enthusiast or are aware of what goes on in food, then you must have heard of corn flour. Made with dried whole kernels, corn flour, or Makki ka Atta, is a staple in Indian homes during winter. And who can resist it? Cornbread, corn sticks, fritters, and desserts - all of these delectable dishes are made from corn flour. Moreover, if you are into soups, you must be aware that corn flour is used as a thickening agent. These chilly days are often paired with hot dishes prepared with corn flour. However, there has been an ongoing debate about the health benefits of this whole grain flour.





Corn flour is also known as Makki ka Atta.

What Exactly Is Corn Flour?

Corn flour is made from maize or corn. It is a type of flour made from dried whole corn kernels. Depending on the variety of the corn used, it can be white or yellow in colour. It is usually considered a whole grain flour and contains corn's germ, hull, and endosperm. Corn flour's texture is smooth and fine, similar to whole wheat flour, but it tastes different. In terms of taste, raw corn flour is not that good, but when used for cooking, frying, baking, or grilling, this whole-grain flour unlocks a sweet and earthy flavour. Moreover, this kind of flour is usually combined with a binder like eggs, curd, or vegetable oil to structure baked goods or other food. Corn flour is extremely versatile, and you can prepare waffles, muffins, bread, and other fried foods from it.

Is Corn Flour Bad for Your Health?

Yes! You might be surprised to know this, but corn flour may be harmful to your health. According to various health experts, corn flour is rich in carbohydrates and has a high glycemic index, which may spike your blood sugar levels. This is why it is usually advised for people with Type 2 Diabetes to avoid including corn flour in their diet. Moreover, it lacks fibres, which delays the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. What's more, if you are on a weight loss journey, then consuming corn flour may derail your motivation. As mentioned above, corn flour is loaded with carbohydrates and calories, which could lead to weight gain rather than loss.

Corn flour is not good for people with Type 2 Diabetes.

If you have heart problems, then consuming corn flour may also be bad for your health. It is because corn flour lacks fibres and other nutrients that may take a toll on your health. Fibers may help lower cholesterol in your body, and having corn flour more than the recommended levels may raise your LDL (low-density lipoprotein).

Corn Flour Is Not Bad If Taken in Moderation

Although corn flour has several adverse health benefits, nutritionist Rupali Datta says it may be avoided if you take this whole grain flour in moderation. Datta says that the carbohydrates found in corn flour can provide energy. Moreover, it is gluten-free and makes a delicious alternative to your regular wheat rotis. She added, "Freshly made corn flour is better than the packed one sold in the market."





