Achaari paratha, achaari aloo, achaari chutney - put achaar in any dish, and we will like it even better. And why not? Achaar has always been our favourite accompaniment to liven up our desi meals. So when we came across the recipe for achaar-flavoured pulao, we couldn't resist trying it. But this is not your regular achaar pulao; it comes with the nutty goodness of chana. The culinary marvel combines the punchy flavours of achaar (pickle) with the comforting goodness of chana. Achaari Chana Pulao is a dish that's not just a meal, but a culinary journey! Tender grains of rice, tossed with a medley of chickpeas, crisp veggies, and an array of spices, pay homage to the beloved Indian achaar. Each mouthful of this dish is like a rollercoaster ride for your taste buds - tangy, spicy, and oh-so-satisfying.





More About Achaari Chana Pulao:

It's a harmonious medley of spicy, tangy, and slightly sweet flavours, all brought together on one plate. The tanginess of the achaar plays the lead role, complementing the rest of the ingredients flawlessly. The chickpeas lend a heartiness to the dish that's both comforting and satisfying. And oh, the veggies! They not only bring vibrant colours to the pulao but also offer a delightful crunch that keeps every bite interesting.

What truly makes Achaari Chana Pulao a standout is the achaar itself. The pickle's complex flavours infuse the entire dish with the already-loved achaari notes. It's a nod to tradition that adds a touch of nostalgia to every bite.





Achaar is used extensively in Indian cuisine.

Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Achaari Chana Pulao - Achaari Chana Pulao Recipe:

Making achaari chana pulao is almost as easy as making regular veggie pulao. Prep ahead by soaking and boiling the chana and soaking the rice in water. Then saute onion, tomatoes, and veggies with ginger, garlic, and other spices, and of course, pickle. Add the boiled chana and soaked rice and cook in water to make the delicious pulao.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for achaari chana pulao.

Reasons To Make Achaari Chana Pulao:

1. It's an exciting blend of two beloved flavours - achaar and chana - that come together to create a taste that's unique, bold, and irresistible.

2. This recipe is a breeze to make, even for beginners.

3. Achaari Chana Pulao strikes a chord with both young and old.

4. It's super versatile. You can serve it as a hearty main course, a star dish at gatherings, or even as a scrumptious lunchbox option.





So, gather your ingredients, unleash your inner chef, and indulge in a dish that's a true celebration of taste and tradition.

