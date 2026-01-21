Burgers are one of those universally loved treats that can instantly lift your mood, yet many people hold back from enjoying them because of the high calorie count. Anyone trying to lose weight often ends up skipping their favourite comfort food altogether. But every now and then, a recipe comes along that lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. This clever creation does exactly that, offering all the pleasure of a good burger without weighing you down. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @aathirasethumadhavan, and it has quickly caught the attention of food lovers looking for lighter indulgences. One look at it and you will want to give it a try too.

What Is Kerala-Fried Chicken?

Kerala-fried chicken is a flavourful South Indian-style fried chicken known for its bold spices, fragrant curry leaves, and a balance of heat and aroma. It typically uses ingredients such as fennel, chilli powder, turmeric, pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs to create a rich taste.





Also Read: Watch: This Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger Screams Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

What Makes A Kerala-Fried Chicken Burger Different From A Regular Fried Chicken Burger?

A Kerala-fried chicken burger stands out because it uses a richly spiced marinade, coconut-based elements, and fragrant tempering with curry leaves and traditional South Indian spices. These ingredients give the chicken a more aromatic flavour compared to a classic Western fried chicken burger, which usually relies on a simpler seasoning and batter.

Can You Make Kerala-Fried Chicken In An Oven?

Yes, you can make Kerala-fried chicken in an oven. Place the coated chicken on a lined baking tray and bake at 200 degrees C for 12 to 14 minutes, turning once halfway through to ensure even crisping. This method gives you a lighter version while still keeping the flavours intact.

What To Serve With A Kerala-Fried Chicken Burger?

A Kerala-fried chicken burger pairs well with sides that complement its spicy profile. You can serve it with crispy fries, seasoned potato wedges, a simple green salad or refreshing coleslaw. Coconut chutney, spiced mayo, or pickled onions also make excellent accompaniments.

How To Make Kerala-Fried Chicken Burger | Chicken Burger Recipe

1. Marinate The Chicken

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, spices, fennel, sauces, cornflour and salt. Add the chicken pieces and coat them evenly in the mixture. Cover and allow the chicken to marinate for one hour so it absorbs all the flavours.

2. Make The Onion Jam

Heat oil in a pan, add curry leaves and sliced onions, and cook until soft and jam-like. Stir in garlic, sugar, salt, and a splash of water if needed. Add chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder, pepper, garam masala, chilli flakes, and fennel powder, and let it all cook together. Finish with honey, coconut milk, and fresh coriander, then set aside.

3. Prepare The Onion Mayo

Place half of the prepared onion jam in a blender along with egg whites, cheese, and milk. Blend until completely smooth to make a creamy, flavour-packed mayonnaise.

4. Make The Hot Sauce

Melt the butter in a small pan. Stir in ginger-garlic, spices, curry leaves, coriander, honey, green chilli, and a little water. Allow it to simmer for one to two minutes until the flavours come together. Remove from heat and keep warm.

5. Cook The Chicken

Coat the marinated chicken in crushed cornflakes and lightly spray with oil. Air fry at 200 degrees C for four minutes, then at 180 degrees for another four minutes. Flip the pieces and cook for three more minutes until golden and crispy. While still hot, dunk the chicken in the prepared sauce so it absorbs maximum flavour.

Watch the full video below:

Enjoy this Kerala-style fried chicken burger fresh and hot, and savour every layer of flavour in each satisfying bite.