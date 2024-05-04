Pizza is one of the most beloved Italian delicacies out there. While there are endless different pizza varieties, a cheese burst one has a separate fan base altogether. Soft and fluffy crust with cheese oozing out in each bite - what can possibly be better? A Domino's-style cheese burst pizza is every cheese lover's dream come true. But if you prefer to make it from scratch, we've got you covered with a recipe that recreates the flavours of this beloved pizza. The best part? You can make this pizza without any yeast or an oven! So, why wait? Grab your apron and get ready to bake this mouth-watering pizza for your weekend indulgence. This recipe for Domino's-style cheese burst pizza was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle.

What Type Of Cheese Is Best For Cheese Burst Pizza?

Cheese is what makes this pizza truly indulgent. That's why it's crucial to use the right type when making it. Since the market is filled with endless varieties of cheese, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one. To make the perfect cheese burst pizza at home, we recommend using mozzarella cheese or pizza cheese.

Does No-Oven Cheese Burst Pizza Offer A Similar Texture As The Regular One?

The answer is yes! No-oven pizza yields a similar result to the one baked in an oven. In this recipe, the pizza is cooked in a kadhai. This process of cooking offers a similar soft and fluffy texture that you would expect from a regular cheese burst pizza. Plus point? It also takes much less time to cook than it typically does in an oven.

How To Make Cheese Burst Pizza At Home | Domino's-Style Cheese Burst Pizza Recipe:

Step 1: Prepare The Dough

Mix together all the ingredients except oil and make a soft dough. Now, add in oil and knead again for a few mins. Divide into 4 parts equally. Use one part and keep all the rest aside for base, covered with a muslin cloth.

Step 2: Cook The Dough

Roll out the dough evenly and cook on a preheated tawa. Keep the flame on medium and as you see bubbles appearing on top, flip it and cook from the other side. Remove and prick with a fork all through. Now, take the remaining part of the dough and roll it out evenly.

Step 3: Assemble Your Pizza

Place it on a flat dish and prick all through with a fork. Generously smother cheese spread onto it. Now, take the other rolled out dough, cover the base with it, and fold the edges inwards. Spread the pizza sauce on the base and top it with cheese, veggies, and olives.

Step 4: Cook Your Pizza

To bake in a kadhai, add salt and cover its base. Place a stand on top and preheat it on a medium flame. Place your cooking plate on the stand and cover with the lid. Cook for about 10-12 mins, top it with chilli flakes and enjoy!

Try this delicious cheese burst pizza recipe at home and share your experience in the comments below! Happy Weekend!