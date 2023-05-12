Our body needs nutrition in the form of various macro and micro nutrients, each one of them playing their own part in bringing us health and wellness. We all know that calcium is essential for strong bones, teeth and hair. But its benefits don't end here. Calcium also aids heart health and muscle function. In fact, deficiency of calcium can lead to many health problems like osteoporosis, arthritis hypertension, and muscle cramps. Unfortunately, our body is not able to produce calcium on its own, this is why it is important to consume enough calcium through our diet.





Fortunately, there are plenty of calcium-rich foods to pick from. Dairy products like milk, cheese and curd are some of the best sources of calcium. But if you are lactose intolerant or vegan, or simply don't like milk, dairy foods and drinks have to be ditched.

So How Can You Get Calcium Without Dairy?

The absence of dairy can be filled by other options that are just as good sources of calcium. Nutritionist Richa Doshi helped us identify them. On an Instagram post, she said, "- It is very important to prevent osteoporosis (a condition that increases risk for bone fractures). Even for Kids calcium plays an important role to make their bones stronger and even for growth." Then she listed out some excellent non-dairy sources of calcium that people with milk allergy and lactose tolerance can consume.





Which Non-Dairy Foods Are High In Calcium?

1. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds (or white til) are very handy and a rich source of calcium. You can sprinkle them on your salads, rotis and breads. In fact, the popular tahini sauce is made with this ingredient, which is also used in hummus recipe. Click here to see how to make tahini sauce.

2. Rajgira

Rajgira or amaranth is a low GI index food, which is great for diabetes diet. With various other health benefits, this ancient grain also provides a good amount of calcium to the body. Click here to see some interesting rajgira recipes you can try.

3. Rajma

Not just protein, rajma is a great source of calcium too. We don't even need to tell you how to use this legume in your diet. So, chow down your favourite rajma chawal to get healthy bones. Meanwhile, it's worth looking at other delicious rajma recipes in case you feel like having something different.

4. Tofu

A popular substitute for paneer (cottage cheese), which is made from milk, tofu gives the similar soft texture and creamy taste. Again, there are many dishes you can make with tofu to get your fix of calcium. Click here to know.

5. Poppy Seeds

Did you know that poppy seeds are rich in calcium? Apart from providing a great taste to our traditional desserts like halwa and mithais like barfi, poppy seeds are used in some savoury recipes too.





Include these calcium-rich foods that are not dairy in your diet and lead a healthy life.