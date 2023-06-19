The repertoire of desserts in Indian cuisine is as vast and varied as the cuisine itself. And halwa forms an integral part of the cuisine as well as the Indian culture. With its countless variations in taste, texture, and colour, halwa holds a special place in the hearts and taste buds of sweet lovers. Among the many varieties, one particular type of halwa has garnered a massive following - the Karachi Halwa. This delectable sweetmeat is commonly found in Mumbai and some northern parts of India, and its name suggests its origin in the city of Karachi, Pakistan. But it is also fondly called Bombay halwa, given its popularity in the city.





Also Read: How To Make Kashi Halwa - The Famous Ash Gourd Dessert Of Udupi Cuisine

Why Is Karachi halwa called Bombay halwa?

It is said that the halwa originated in Karachi, a city in Pakistan. It was brought to Mumbai (then Bombay) by migrants after the partition. Soon it gained popularity in the city and people started calling it Bombay halwa. It has since evolved into numerous versions across the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, and other countries.

What is Karachi halwa and what it is made of?

Unlike famous Indian halwas like gajar ka halwa or moong dal ka Halwa, the Karachi halwa stands out with its distinctive properties. With a vibrant orange hue reminiscent of saffron strands, it catches the eye immediately. What sets it apart is its chewy, gelatinous texture rather than the grainy consistency found in other halwas. The key ingredient in Karachi halwa is corn flour, which, when mixed with sugar and water, undergoes continuous stirring to achieve the desired halwa consistency. To enhance both appearance and flavour, food colouring and desi ghee are added, along with a generous amount of dry fruits for that delightful crunch.





If the mere mention of Karachi Halwa has ignited a craving within you, but you're not up for braving the bustling streets of Mumbai or Chandni Chowk in Delhi for a taste, fear not! You can try your hand at making it in the comfort of your own kitchen.





Also Read: 15 Delicious Halwa Recipes To Treat Your Sweet Tooth

Karachi halwa is also known as Bombay halwa

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Karachi Halwa I Easy Karachi Halwa Recipe:

While it requires some skill and patience, following the recipe diligently will help you master the art of preparing Karachi Halwa. The process is relatively simple, involving cooking corn flour or arrowroot with sugar syrup and food colouring until it thickens and achieves the desired halwa consistency. Just before removing it from the flame, desi ghee is added to the mixture, and it is then spread out onto a flat tray. Finally, dry fruits are mixed in, and the halwa is left to set.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Karachi Halwa.

Tips To Make Perfect Karachi Halwa:

For those aspiring to create halwai-style soft Karachi Halwa, here are some valuable tips:

Always get the measurements right. Use a single cup to measure all the ingredients accurately.

When making the corn flour slurry, avoid pouring all the ingredients at once. Add water gradually to prevent the formation of lumps.

Grease the bowl with ghee before setting the halwa to prevent sticking.

Switch off the flame before pouring the batter into the sugar syrup to avoid any lumps from forming.

So, if you're ready to savour the delightful flavours of Karachi Halwa, gather your ingredients, follow the tips, and indulge in the sweet ecstasy of this cherished dessert.