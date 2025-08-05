Who can resist a plate of steaming hot momos? No one! From steamed and pan-fried to tandoori and fried, momos are irresistibly delicious. Whether you make them at home or order them via an online food delivery app, they are a crowd pleaser. Among these, schezwan momos stand out as a fan favourite. With their crispy exterior and soft interior, they pack a flavourful punch in every bite. While it's easy to grab schezwan momos from outside, have you ever tried whipping them up at home? It might seem intimidating, but trust us, they're surprisingly easy to make. Recently, we came across an easy recipe for schezwan momos shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Check it out below!





Photo Credit: Unsplash





What Makes Schezwan Momos A Must-Try?

Schezwan momos are a must-try for several reasons:

1. Spicy And Savoury Flavour

The combination of schezwan sauce, soy sauce and spices creates a bold and savoury flavor profile that is both spicy and addictive.

2. Texture Contrast

he crispy exterior of the air-fried momos provides a nice texture contrast to the soft and tender interior.

3. Versatile

Schezwan momos can be served as a snack, appetiser or even as a side dish.

Are Schezwan Momos Healthy?

Schezwan momos can be a part of a balanced diet, but they are typically high in calories and fat due to the oil used in air-frying or pan-frying. However, you can make them healthier by using less oil, adding vegetables to the filling and using whole wheat flour to make the momos dough.

What To Serve With Schezwan Momos?

Schezwan momos can be served with a variety of options to complement their spicy flavour. Some popular choices include a side of chutneys, such as mint chutney or a dollop of mayonnaise to help balance out the spiciness.

How To Make Schezwan Momos At Home | Schezwan Momos Recipe

Start by preheating the air fryer. Once preheated, place the chicken momos in the tray and spray some oil over them.

Air fry the momos at 180 degrees C for about 15 minutes or until they become crispy.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a pan and add chopped garlic cloves, onions, and capsicum.

Saute the mixture until the vegetables soften slightly.

Add schezwan sauce, soy sauce and a little bit of water. Sprinkle some pepper and mix well.

Add the crispy momos to the sauce and gently toss everything together to ensure the momos are well coated.

Top the dish with chopped spring onions and serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Once you make these schezwan momos at home, you'll find yourself craving them again and again. Don't trust your cooking skills? No worries! Simply order schezwan momos and similar varieties through an online food delivery platform. Happy snacking!





