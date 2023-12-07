Paneer, that kitchen superhero, is the star in so many of our favourite dishes - from curries to snacks. Whether it's a big event or just a regular dinner, paneer always finds its way to the table. Kadhai Paneer, Shahi Paneer, or Palak Paneer - each dish has a special place in our hearts. Loved by vegetarians and weight-watchers alike, paneer is more than just a protein source.











For all you paneer enthusiasts out there, we've got a treat for you: the Shahi Paneer Korma. It's not just for fancy occasions; it's perfect for turning an ordinary day into something special. While you might have a list of favourite paneer dishes from restaurants, Shahi Paneer Korma is about to earn a permanent spot on that list.

Shahi Paneer Korma is all about that rich, creamy goodness that pairs amazingly well with butter naan, lachha paratha, or roti. Worried about spending hours in the kitchen? Fear not! This dish is quick and easy, and we're here to share the best recipe.











The way people make Shahi Paneer Korma can vary, but the result is always delicious. Some folks create a gravy by frying onions, tomatoes, and spices together until smooth. Others grind onions with curd and cashew nuts before adding the precious paneer chunks. Before we dive into the full recipe, let's check out some handy tips:





7 Tips for a Perfect Shahi Paneer Korma:







1. Cut paneer into sizeable pieces for even frying.





2. Pat paneer dry with a paper towel before frying to get rid of excess moisture.





3. Enhance the flavour with a bit of butter along with oil.





4. Fry the paneer on a high flame to keep it from getting too hard.





5. Soak paneer in lukewarm water with a pinch of salt and turmeric to keep it soft.





6. Adjust gravy thickness by adding water gradually.





7. Be gentle when cooking with cheese in the gravy to avoid breakage.





Ready to Cook? Here's a Simple Guide:







1. Cut paneer into pieces and fry them in a pan with oil and butter until golden. Sprinkle a bit of Kashmiri red chilli, salt, and turmeric on the cheese for an extra kick.











2. In another pan, saute cardamom, black pepper, cumin, and bay leaves. Add chopped onion and ginger-garlic paste.











3. Toss in tomatoes, red chilli, coriander powder, and turmeric. Cook, then turn off the heat. Let it cool, separate whole spices, and blend the mixture with half a cup of curd into a smooth paste.











4. Reheat the pan with oil and butter. Pour in the ground mixture, add water, and cashew paste, and cook. Introduce paneer pieces, cream, and mix thoroughly.











5. Season with Kasoori Methi, Garam Masala, and salt. Garnish with chopped coriander and green chillies. Serve with your favourite roti.











Beyond dinner parties, surprise your loved ones by cooking up this delightful Shahi Paneer Korma on weekends. It's a guaranteed hit that'll have everyone asking for seconds without the fuss!



