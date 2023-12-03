We Indians simply love our daily cup of chai. No matter how occupied we are, we always manage to take out time to sip on this beverage. While it can be enjoyed at any hour of the day, it is a constant in our evening snacking rituals. After spending a long time at work, there's nothing more comforting than enjoying a cup of kadak chai along with scrumptious snacks. One such snack that is quite popular during evening tea time is a classic bread roll. Its flavourful taste and crispy texture are what make it so loved. If you've been craving them lately, we have a delightful surprise for you. Take a break from the regular ones and spice things up a little with these irresistible paneer schezwan bread rolls. Check out the recipe below:

What Are Paneer Schezwan Bread Rolls?

Paneer schezwan bread rolls make for a delectable evening snack. The filling includes a spicy paneer mixture that is stuffed into bread slices and shallow-fried until perfection. They are crunchy on the outside and reveal a soft interior as you take the first bite. You can even add some mozzarella cheese to the filling to make it more indulgent. Pair it with pudina chutney or ketchup to fully savour their taste.

How To Ensure That Paneer Schezwan Bread Rolls Remain Crispy?

Paneer schezwan bread rolls taste best when they are perfectly crispy. However, fried food has a tendency to become soggy after a while. To prevent this, it's best to consume the paneer bread rolls as soon as they are cooked. If this is not possible, make sure to drain the excess oil by transferring them to a plate lined with tissue paper. Also, avoid overcrowding in the pan.

Paneer Schezwan Bread Roll Recipe | How To Make Paneer Schezwan Bread Roll

To make this roll, you just need a few basic ingredients and 15 to 20 minutes of your time. Start by preparing the filling for the bread roll. For this, heat some oil in a pan and add ginger-garlic paste to it. Saute for a few seconds, and then add in all the chopped vegetables. Give it a nice mix before adding in the paneer along with soy sauce, schezwan sauce, and salt. Cook for 3-4 minutes, and garnish with coriander leaves. Keep aside. Next, take the bread slices and cut their corners. Flatten them out using a rolling pin and place a spoonful of the prepared paneer filling in the centre of one. Cover it with another bread slice and seal the edges with water. Now, just shallow-fry them in a pan set on a low-medium flame until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with chutney and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for paneer schezwan bread roll, click here.





Sounds delicious, right? Make this tasty snack at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills. Happy Snacking!