Unlike other state cuisines of India, Odia cuisine has never been a highlight because the delicious cuisine has not been fully explored yet. This cuisine uses less oil and is less spicy yet very flavourful. Whenever we talk about the traditional recipes of Orissa, the first two things that come to our mind are ghugni and dalma. However, you will be surprised to know that Odia food is full of different delicious recipes. The state forms an array of culinary delights ranging from dal, meat to different curd-based recipes.





Dahi kanji is served with chapatis and steamed rice.

Curd forms a major part in many dishes of Orissa and one such dish is 'dahi kanji'. Kanji that resembles North Indian kadhi is an authentic Odia dish made by using curd and is perfect for any kind of occasion. This curd-based recipe is very delicious and a healthy option as it contains a huge amount of healthy nutrients. Normally, dahi kanji is cooked during summer because the seasonal summer veggies add an extra flavour to the recipe. You can make this dish at home by following these easy steps. Read further for the recipe of this delicious medley of vegetables and curd.

How To Make Dahi Kanji | Dahi Kanji Recipe:

It is one of the most favourite traditional dishes among Odia people because of its aromatic flavours and heavenly taste. To begin with the recipe, all you have to do is add rice water or plain water in a pan or kadhai. Add salt, turmeric, vegetables and bring it to boil for some time. Meanwhile, take curd in a separate bowl and add besan, turmeric and black pepper powder. Once the vegetables are cooked, add the curd paste to the pan. The last step is to add the curry leaves tadka to give the flavour of aromatic seasonings.





Please note: You can add any vegetable of your own choice. You can also use red chilli powder instead of black pepper powder.





Try this authentic and flavourful Odia recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.