Dal is a staple in Indian households, with countless variations found across regions. From the comforting dal tadka to the rich and creamy dal makhani, each type offers its own unique flavours and textures. But have you ever tried a dal without lentils? Enter Aloo Ki Dal - a lesser-known yet delicious dish made entirely with potatoes, offering the same hearty and comforting feel as traditional dal. This unique recipe was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_. Intrigued to learn how to make it? Read on!

What Is Aloo Ki Dal? Why Is It Worth A Try?

Aloo ki dal is a unique, potato-based curry that mimics the texture of traditional dal without using lentils. Its rich flavours and creamy consistency make it a comforting and satisfying dish.

Is Aloo Ki Dal Healthy?

Since aloo ki dal consists mainly of potatoes, it is high in carbohydrates and lacks protein. However, you can make it healthier by using minimal oil and pairing it with fibre-rich foods like whole wheat roti or brown rice.

Can Aloo Ki Dal Be Made Without Boiling Potatoes Separately?

Yes, you can cook the potatoes directly in the curry instead of boiling them separately. Simply chop them finely and let them soften while simmering in the spiced mixture.

What To Serve With Aloo Ki Dal?

Aloo ki dal pairs well with steamed rice, jeera rice, or roti. You can also enjoy it with crispy papad, a pickle of your choice and fresh yoghurt for a complete meal.

Aloo Ki Dal Recipe | How To Make Aloo Ki Dal At Home

Start by boiling the potatoes and mashing them well. Add some boiling water and mix thoroughly. For the tadka, heat mustard oil in a kadhai and add mustard seeds, methi, hing, bay leaf, and dried red chillies. Saute well, then add chopped onions and green chillies. Once the onions turn golden brown, add crushed ginger, garlic, and chillies. Next, add haldi and red chilli powder. Now, add the mashed potato mixture and mix everything well. If needed, add some more boiling water to adjust the consistency. Let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes. Finally, add garam masala and fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot!

Watch the full recipe video for aloo ki dal below:

Aloo ki dal is an easy yet flavourful recipe that will make your lunch or dinner more exciting. For more such recipes, keep visiting our website. Happy Cooking!