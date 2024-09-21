Daughter's Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September and the special day falls this year on September 22. If you are blessed with a baby girl, who is probably quite grown up by now (but will always be your little one), seize this day to celebrate her. Daughter's Day is a joyous day to honour the girl child and put an end to any kind of stereotypes or discrimination around women. Empower your daughter and teach her to find happiness, purpose, and strength of character. Spend some quality time with your girl this Daughter's Day and make her feel special with this wonderful itinerary:

Here Are Some Special Things You Can Do For Daughters Day:

1. Make Her Favourite Breakfast

Surprise your daughter with her favourite breakfast in the morning. It could be something desi like butter-loaded parathas, or something more Western like pancakes with maple syrup. Fill the house with the aroma of some yummy breakfast and she will wake up jumping with joy.

2. Bond Over Baking A Cake Or Cookies

Put on your baking gloves, it is time to have some fun together and the result of this activity will be a warm and delicious dessert. You can bake a cake or some cookies. Add lots of chocolate chips, experiment with toppings and eat that extra batter off the bowl. Enjoy the process and your delicious baked goodies later.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Gift Her Gourmet Coffee

If you are confused about what to gift your daughter, you can always get her something special that she usually would not buy herself. If your daughter likes coffee, you can get a gourmet coffee pack that would result in some delicious, aromatic coffee she can brew at home. You can also buy a nice coffee mug that will be both aesthetic and useful.

4. Step Out For Lunch

Time for lunch! Get dressed and head out for lunch. Surprise your daughter by taking her to her favourite place, it could be as random as McDonald's for lunch. The idea is to pamper her on this day and express your love for your child. Order your favourite meal, post an Instagram Story and enjoy the delicious lunch.

5. Shop Till You Drop

After a hearty meal, it is time to burn some calories by doing our favourite activity: shopping! Now it all depends on what kind of shopping your daughter wants to do. You can simply take her to a nice mall and explore fashion, makeup, gadgets, stationery or any cool thing she would like to purchase.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Relax At A Salon Or Book A Session At Home

Depending on your choice of location, home or salon, you can plan a relaxing experience to detox and unwind with your daughter. Get your nails done, put on a hydrating face mask, opt for a relaxing massage or go for a stylish new haircut.

7. Go To A Fancy Restaurant For Dinner

End this incredible day on a perfect note by taking your daughter to a fancy place for dinner. You can also invite her cousins for a big family-style daughter's day dinner. Gossip, play games, eat delicious food and do not forget to end the day with some yummy ice cream.





While having kind and loving parents makes every day a blessing for a daughter, these little special gestures will fill her heart with happiness. Happy Daughters Day!