Let's admit it - there's nothing more annoying than craving ice cream, only to find your tub is now a block of frozen hardiness. You grab a spoon, give it a go, and - no, it's still as solid as a rock. But don't throw in the towel just yet! Getting that rock-hard ice cream to scoop isn't as tough as it seems. And no, you won't end up with a bent spoon or a messy kitchen. So whether you're gearing up for a dessert bash or a cosy night in, here are 5 simple tricks to enjoy your frozen ice cream without any hassle!





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Soften Ice Cream:

1. Microwave It

It might sound bizarre, but your microwave can actually help soften ice cream. Pop the tub in for just 10 to 15 seconds on the defrost setting. Keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't melt too much. This method softens the edges just right, giving you a creamy, scoopable texture without turning the whole tub into a gooey mess. Perfect for a quick fix!

2. Give The Scooper A Hot Water Dip

Here's a neat trick: if you dip your ice cream scooper in hot water before using it, scooping becomes a breeze! Boil some water, pour it into a container, and dip your scooper in for a minute. Shake off the excess water, and you're good to go. This method keeps your ice cream's texture and flavour intact, and no need to fuss with the microwave.

3. Store Ice Cream In The Freezer Door

Want to skip the softening steps altogether? Just store your ice cream in the freezer door. The door's temperature is a bit warmer than the rest of the freezer, so your ice cream stays frozen but isn't as rock-hard. This makes it super easy to scoop straight out of the freezer with minimal effort!

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Increase The Freezer's Temperature A Bit

If your ice cream is always too solid, it might be time to adjust your freezer's temperature. Turn it up a couple of degrees, aiming for around -15°C. This small change can make your ice cream softer and easier to scoop without affecting its texture or flavour.

5. Heat A Knife And Show Your Skills

If you're not keen on using a scooper, try heating a knife instead. Soak the knife in hot water for a few minutes, then use it to cut out the desired portion of ice cream. This makes cutting frozen ice cream much easier. Just reheat the knife as needed, and remember to keep this trick away from the kids since it involves a hot knife.





Now that you've got these softening hacks, go ahead and enjoy that big scoop of ice cream you've been dreaming of!