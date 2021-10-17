Actor Ranveer Singh is all set to host a quiz show on television. Along with him, his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, too, is excited to see him in the new role. At least, that's what we got to know from her social media. Deepika shared an image of a roller, popularly known as ‘belan,' — used in every Indian kitchen to roll rotis and chapatis — on Instagram Stories. Then, in a typical quizmaster style, she posted a question with four options for answers. The question was, “What is this device (available in the kitchen) used for?”





The four options were roti banana (to make chapatis), andaa pakaana (to cook eggs), pati ke der se ghar aane par uski pitaayi karna (to beat the husband if he came back home late), and, gully cricket mein bat ki tarah kaam aana (to be used as a bat for gully cricket).





Here's a look at Deepika's post:

This is what she uploaded

In an earlier post last year, we had seen Deepika turning chef for Ranveer and treating him to some delicious food. In a series of Instagram Stories, Ranveer revealed Deepika's cooking talent. She had made a scrumptious chopped Thai salad with sesame garlic dressing, and some soothing vegetable tom yum soup. We could also spot some Thai green curry with rice. There was a dessert too, which was made by the duo together. It was a cake made with a scoop of vanilla ice cream with cookie crumbs placed on the top. Yummy, we must say! Take a look at Deepika's cooking skills here.





On social media, Ranveer is often seen praising Deepika's cooking skills. In one of the ‘ask me anything' sessions on Instagram, the actor openly admitted his love for biryani and praised Deepika's cooking skills. He first uploaded a picture of biryani when a fan asked him what he had for lunch. He also shared a picture of a mouth-watering dessert and captioned, “My darling wife's master creation.” It looked like vanilla ice cream with crushed biscuits and chocolate spread on the top. Click here to find out more about what Ranveer had to say about Deepika's cooking skills.





Deepika and Ranveer also have a sweet tooth. Once, Deepika had shared a Boomerang video on Instagram, where she was seen having a chocolate bar with Ranveer. Take a look at it here.





So, what do you think of Deepika and Ranveer's culinary adventures? Tell us in the comments below.