Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here's What Was Served At Naandi Puja In Bangalore!

Highlights Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to be married this month

Deepika Paudkone's mother hosted a Naandi Puja function

The event in Bangalore was a traditional Konkani affair

Unless you've been living under a rock the past few weeks, you'd know that Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are going to get married this month. The dashing couple, who have been in a relationship since the past six years, had made a public statement last month announcing that they are going to get married on November 14th and 15th 2018. The celebrations for the impending union have already begun, with Deepika Paudkone's mother hosting a Konkani Naandi Puja at their home in Bangalore. Naandi means 'beginning' in Konkani and the Puja is officially meant to mark the beginning to the wedding festivities. Deepika Padukone's fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani and her hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou were in attendance at what looked like a small but festive event. Nathani shared some pictures from the event, which captured an ecstatic Deepika Padukone, engaging in the celebratory revelry.





While Deepika Padukone looked elegant and classy as ever, the menu at the event was also something to talk about. Guests at the Naandi Puja were served authentic Konkani dishes laid out on banana leaves, making us yearn for some traditional South Indian food ourselves!





Take a look at what was served at the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding Naandi puja celebration:





Doesn't it all look oh-so-delicious? Konkani food is known for its simplicity and its soothing flavours. The Naandi Shrardham custom is especially valued in the lives of betrothed couples and is performed to seek blessings from the ancestors of the bride and the groom. The time of the custom may differ according to individual schedules, but the essence of the custom remains the same. The event must have been a delight for Padukone, who has a special place for traditional South Indian food in her heart. Well, who doesn't, are we right? Well, we can't wait to see the good looking couple get married







