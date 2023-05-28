Mutton lovers in India can never get over the rich mutton curries that are made in different styles all over the country. Rogan Josh from Kashmir has a large fan following and Chettinad mutton curry whets our craving for south Indian flavours. But if your palate is hankering for the fiery masalas of Punjab, then this mutton curry recipe should be on your weekend menu. Punjabi cuisine is renowned for its use of aromatic spices and hearty ingredients, and the Punjabi Mutton Curry is imbued with all these characteristics. It is the perfect dish to enjoy with family and friends for a weeknight dinner.





Punjabi Mutton Curry brings together tender chunks of mutton, slow-cooked to perfection in a fragrant and spicy gravy. The curry is a delightful medley of whole spices such as green cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf and cumin, which infuse the dish with an incredible depth of flavour. Other spice powders like turmeric, red chilli and coriander level up their colour and taste.

The recipe posted on the Instagram page 'fastcurries' shares an easy way to make Punjabi or North Indian-style mutton curry. Here's how to make it:

How To Make Mutton Curry Step By Step? Punjabi Mutton Curry Recipe

Step 1: Start by roasting whole spices of cumin, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaf and cardamom in some oil in a pressure cooker.





Step 2: Add chopped onions, ginger and garlic. Once roasted, add mutton pieces with some water and saute till brown. Season with salt and spice powders.





Step 3: Next step is to add tomato puree and cook it till its rawness goes away.





Step 4: Add some water, close the lid of the pressure cooker and let the mutton cook on low flame for another 15 minutes.





Step 5: Once cooked, add garam masala and garnish with coriander leaves to serve.





Watch the complete recipe video of Punjabi mutton curry here:





The Punjabi mutton curry will go well with traditional Indian breads like naan or roti, allowing you to savour every bit of the delectable gravy. It pairs perfectly with fragrant basmati rice as well. Make this lip-smacking mutton curry and enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones.