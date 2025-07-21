Is pizza your go-to comfort food when monsoon blues hit? If yes, we can relate. There's something about the cheese-tomato-bread combo that is especially satisfying on rainy days. If you want to take your satisfaction a notch higher, why not choose flavourful, spice-laden toppings? This is why desi-style pizzas have always been so popular. They go beyond the basics and offer fun fusion flavours that excite our taste buds. If you're wondering what kind of Indian-inspired pizzas are worth trying, here are some of our top suggestions:

Here Are 7 Desi-Style Pizzas To Enjoy On A Rainy Day

1. Paneer Tikka Pizza

This is an all-time favourite pizza option among vegetarians. The smokiness and spiciness of the paneer tikka pair well with stringy cheese and the tangy tomato sauce base. Along with pieces of paneer, this pizza is generally topped with onions and capsicum. If your mouth is already watering, order this pizza online soon.

2. Achari Paneer Pizza

If you love achari (pickle-style) flavours, achari paneer pizza is a must-try. It has a specific type of tartness that may remind you of homely comfort or street-style indulgence. Either way, it's a great pick for a rainy day meal.

3. Masala Veg Pizza

This type of pizza has many names and variations on restaurant menus. The exact veggies used may differ. Common ones are onions, capsicum, corn, zucchini, etc. Paneer may or may not be added. The basic idea is that the toppings are spiced with desi-style masalas, which gives the pizza a chatpata upgrade.

4. Butter Chicken Pizza

Love pizza and butter chicken? Why not combine the two for the ultimate feast? Nowadays, many restaurants have started featuring butter chicken pizzas on their menus. This fusion dish works because the rich creaminess of the popular North Indian gravy complements pizza as a cheesy bread.





5. Tandoori Chicken Pizza

If you want a less experimental desi-style pizza with chicken, choose tandoori chicken pizza. It's become a classic and is often served at parties. The juicy pieces of chicken infused with tandoori spices are a topping that rarely disappoints. Add extra cheese to the mix, and it becomes the stuff of foodie dreams!

6. Chicken Kebab Pizza

Sausage is a popular pizza topping around the world. But in India, why would we choose sausage if kebab is an option? You can find various types of chicken kebab pizzas on food delivery apps. Different kinds of kebabs can be chopped and added as toppings. They lend a distinct smoky flavour that is irresistible.

7. Keema Pizza

Another non-veg pizza with desi flavours you should not miss is keema pizza. Chicken or Mutton mince may be used for this topping. The juicy texture of the keema takes this treat to the next level. Since keema pizzas are generally spicy, they are a wonderful solution for monsoon cravings.





