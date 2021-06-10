The delicious rice pudding Phirni is loved by one and all. Although different states have different adaptations of the recipe and its name, the fact of the matter remains the same - this rice pudding is just too delicious to resist. In North India, it is prepared using long basmati rice in sweetened milk and served chilled. South Indians, on the other hand, use short-grained raw rice and serve it hot at the beginning of a meal. The slow cooking gives it a thick consistency and the blend of aromatic condiments make it even more mouth-watering.





People with diabetes have to be extra cautious regarding their sweet intake. This essentially means saying no to a lot of delicious sweets. Desserts will always remain desserts and there is only so much we can do to make them healthy, but here especially, diabetics need not worry! We have the perfect recipe for you to enjoy your Phirni and manage your sweet intake at the same time.





Diabetes Diet: How to make sugar-free Phirni

This Phirni recipe is guilt-free and diabetic friendly To make the sugar-free version of this delicious Indian-style rice pudding, you will need the standard Phirni ingredients - Milk, Rice, Elaichi, dry fruits and rose essence. The only difference is that instead of using sugar you will be opting for sugar-free pellets or artificial sweeteners. This will ensure that you can enjoy your dessert without having to worry about your health.

Method:

Drain the rice and grind it in the blender with a dash of milk.

Bring your milk to boil and add this grounded rice mixture into it.

Bring it to a boil and immediately lower the heat, making sure you stir it continuously.

Keep stirring till it thickens and starts to settle instead of being runny.

Turn off the heat and add in your crushed elaichi and sweetener.

From here onwards, it is completely up to you how you want to devour it. You can divide it into two portions and add rose essence to one side and pista paste to another or you can have just one flavour. You can even give it a chocolatey twist by adding sugar-free chocolate. Just make sure you chill it completely before consuming it. Garnish it with your dry fruits of choice and enjoy a gorgeous guilt-free dessert.





Click Here for the full recipe.