Gone are the days when a bowl of salad meant only sad green veggies and bland tasting dressings. Now is the time for salads that look and taste exciting; people are experimenting with textures, adding crunchy nuts and soft fruits, juicy meat pieces and lip-smacking dressings. This is the time when salads are gaining genuine popularity and everyone loves them as much as the main course meals. It is a well-known fact that salads should be one of the essentials added to our meals, but did you know that with the use of the right ingredients salads could help you with a lot more than just losing weight?





The leafy greens can be combined with different fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds to enhance the health benefits of your humble bowl. If you are suffering from any kind of health problem, there are usually some ingredients that you should eat more of and adding those ingredients to your salads will make sure that you can meet those daily requirements. So for anyone who wants to maintain their blood sugar levels, but doesn't know how to stalk up on all the necessary food items in a day, give these salads a try.

Salads have become widely loved because of the variety they hold today

Here is a list of 5 healthy and interesting salads that may help you keep your blood sugar levels in check:

1. Strawberry Bliss Salad :





Berries and cherries are considered a diabetes superfood because they are packed with anti-oxidants and fibre. This salad is loaded on a lot of other beneficial items like beetroot, almonds, cranberry, and basil making it a colourful and refreshing addition to your diet. For the recipe, click here.











2. Broccoli and almonds salad:





Broccoli is truly one of the most nutritious vegetables around us, it is loaded with Vit c, magnesium and anti-oxidants. On top of that consumption of broccoli may help with your blood sugar levels too. Add the nutritional almond on top and enjoy this crunchy and juicy salad, the recipe is here.











3. Chilli oil avocado salad:





Avocadoes are probably one of the first things that come to your mind when you think of healthy food. And avocado do deserve all that praise, with less than 1 gm of sugar, very few carbohydrates, high protein and fibre content, you don't have to worry about anything while indulging in this spicy and hot salad. Read the recipe here.

Avocado is an extremely healthy food item that you can enjoy in a lot of ways

4. Mixed bean salad:





Beans are healthy, come in a lot of variety and the best part is that they are so easily accessible. They are high in fibre, vitamins, minerals but low on the glycemic index and that helps control your blood sugar levels. Read the easy and quick salad recipe, here.











5. Superfood salad :





This salad is loaded with all the good things, it has nuts, greens, fruits, berries, seeds and all of that is considered extremely necessary in a diabetic diet. Easy and quick to make, this salad can be included in each and everyone's menu, starting today. Read the recipe, here.











So there you have it, a list of healthy salads that we all should be trying to include in our diets. Let us know which one you like the most in the comments below.