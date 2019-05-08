Diabetes Diet: Here's How Diabetics Can Eat Mangoes 

Juicing mangoes can make you lose out on their essential fibres

Highlights Summers are here in all its glory

Mangoes and summer share an inseparable bond

Including mangoes in a diabetic diet could be a tricky affair

Mangoes and Indian summers share an inseparable bond. Just when we think we are done with the scorching heat, a mere thought of bingeing into juicy and pulpy mangoes cheers us up instantly. Did you know mango is one of the oldest fruits India has known? Legends claim that they were first grown in India over 5,000 years ago. It has been loved by both masses and royalty, alike. It is said that Mughal emperor Jahangir was said be so fond of mangoes that he once declared that none of the fruits in Kabul could match up to the delectable mangoes when it came to flavour. Mangoes in addition to being ever-so-delicious are also super healthy to add to your diet. But can the same be said about diabetics? The answer is tricky. According to American Association for Diabetes, diabetics may have mangoes in moderation, but according to some experts diabetics should steer clear of them or have them in very minimal quantities. Since carbohydrates present in mango are mostly simple sugars, they get absorbed and digested very quickly, causing your blood sugar levels to surge, it is definitely not a wise idea for diabetics to 'load up' on mangoes, but if you cannot resist the urge to dig into the seasonal staple, here are some tips you should keep in mind:





How To Eat Mangoes In A Diabetes Diet:

1. Eat your mangoes whole. Juicing mangoes can make you lose on their essential fibres. Fibre is very essential for diabetics. Fibres enable slow release of sugar in the bloodstream and prevent blood sugar spikes. Avoid mango shakes too; mangoes are already quite high on natural sugar, mostly fructose. Many people add more sugar and ice cream in their mango shakes; drinking mango shake could prove detrimental to glucose levels.







2. Have mangoes only when your blood sugar levels are stable. If they are consistently on the higher side, you must avoid mangoes or consult your doctor before you have your share of mangoes.





3. Avoid over-ripe mangoes. They are mostly very dense in sugar content. Raw mangoes are actually a much safer bet for diabetics. You can make some delicious aam panna with a bit of cumin powder. Cumin powder is known to have strong anti-diabetic properties. Do not add sugar to your aam panna





(Also Read: 11 Best Raw Mango Recipes | Kaccha Aam Recipes | Easy Raw Mango Recipes)





Cumin powder is known to have strong anti-diabetic properties

4. Have them as mid meal snacks. It is a good idea to keep snacking in between meals. But do make sure you keep your snacks, light, healthy and full of nutrients. Mangoes can serve as a healthy mid-meal snack. Pair them with some high fibre and low-GI fruits like kiwi or strawberries.





5. Cut down on your other high carbohydrates sources such as white rice or refined pasta, says Dietitian Lokendra Tomar from the Weight Loss Clinic in New Delhi. Also, if you must have mangoes, try to have them during the daytime, he notes.





(Also Read: Can Eating Mangoes Cause Acne?)





6. According to Dr. Sanjay Kalra, Consultant Endocrinologist at Bharti Hospital in Karnal, the global dietary guidelines says that about 15 grams of carbohydrates should come from a single serving of fruit for people with diabetes and below 25 grams for pre-diabetics. This is equal to half a small mango or half a cup of the chopped fruit. Therefore, practice portion control and do not have more than 50 - 75 grams daily.











Keep these points and mind and enjoy your favourite fruit, but in moderation.









