The days leading up to Diwali are full of excitement and good food! We are all busy hosting and attending Diwali parties, deep-cleaning the house, buying new ornaments for Dhanteras and shopping for clothes. Amid all this preparation, we just can't forget about dessert. Any Indian festivity is incomplete without sweets, especially Diwali. A big part of Diwali tradition is to eat and gift decadent and scrumptious desserts! That is why we have brought to you some mouth-watering dessert recipes that can be easily made with khoya. From gulab jamun to malpua, all the classic Indian desserts are covered in our special list. So what are you waiting for?! Celebrate this Diwali by making these delicacies and sharing them with your loved ones.





Also Read: Diwali Special: 5 Sugar-Free Mithai For Diwali That You Can Make Under 20 Min

Diwali 2021: Here are 5 Desserts Made With Khoya | 5 Khoya-Based Desserts:

1.Gulab Jamun

This evergreen dessert holds a special place in every Indian's heart. Delicious and round jamuns made of khoya and flour dipped in chashni, the very thought of gulab jamun makes our mouth salivate. You can easily make this delicacy at home.





Click here for the full recipe of Gulab Jamun.

2.Peda

This classic mithai hails from Uttar Pradesh and it has won the heart of the entire country! Pedas uses only three ingredients - khoya, ghee and sugar - to give the creamy round sized delicacy that is super easy to make!





Click here for the full recipe of Peda.

3.Gujiya

For the uninitiated, gujiyas are scrumptious sweet fried dumplings. The filling of the dumpling is a delightful combination of dry fruits and khoya. The crispy outer layers are prepared by creating a dough out of maida and it is deep-fried in ghee.





Click here for the full recipe of Gujiya.

4.Khoya Barfi

One can never go wrong with barfi! This delicious squared treat is an important part of every festival we celebrate. We have brought a delicious khoya barfi recipe that is not only easy to make also absolutely delicious!





Click here for the full recipe of Khoya Barfi.

5.Mawa Malpua

Who doesn't love malpua? These delicious sweet deep-fried pancakes make a scrumptious dessert. These malpuas are made using dough of maida, mawa, milk and cornflour. The mawa malpua is covered in sweet chashni.





Click here for the full recipe of Mawa Malpua.





Try out these recipes and tell us in the comments section how you liked them.





Happy Diwali 2021!









