The festive season is upon us and we are celebrating festivals back-to-back. And with Diwali being here, our excitement is indeed at its peak! If we look around, we can see people busy decorating houses, buying new clothes and making various delicious sweet and savoury dishes for family and loved ones. If you also still haven't decided on what to cook, then fret not; we have just the recipes you want! To give you a break from those regular recipes, here we bring you some regional snacks that all your guests would surely love! And the best part about these recipes is that they are easy, quick and delicious! Read the recipes below.

Diwali 2021: Here Are 5 Regional Recipes To Make This Diwali | Easy Diwali Snacks

1. Rajasthan's Kalmi Vada

A crispy, spicy and deep-fried delight from Rajasthan- this snack is the perfect and quick recipe for any time. This recipe is made using three types of dals and other spices to an extra zeal in the flavour. Find the full recipe here.

2. Gujarat's Dhokla

Of course, Dhokla had to be on the list! This fluffy and light snack has an amazing taste which is tempered with mustard seeds, chillies and sugar. This recipe is easy to make and is made with minimum ingredients. See the full recipe here.

3. Maharashtra's Aluvadi

Aluvadi, also known as Patrode, is a deep-fried Malavani delicacy made of spinach or colocasia leaves loaded with seasoned potatoes and then rolled up after being slathered with besan paste. For the recipe, click here.

4. Karnataka's Aloo Bonda

If you love deep-fried potatoes, then this snack is perfect for you! In this dish, A spicy potato filling is dipped in a gram flour batter and then fried golden and served hot with coriander chutney and is served with tea. See the recipe here.

5. Manipur's Kelli Channa

Made with the goodness of chickpeas, this dish has a fantastic taste. It is quick and simple to make, and all you need is tomatoes, onions and spices to whip it up quickly. Find the recipe is here.





Make these yummy snack delicacies this Diwali, and let us know which one did you like the best!





Happy Diwali, Everyone!