





With the festive season in full swing, Indians across the world are looking forward to Diwali and Bhai Dooj. This festival of lights is essentially a five-day-long affair that starts with Govatsa Dwadashi and concludes on Bhai Dooj which happens to fall on the fifth day. Bhai Dooj is a festival dedicated to the beautiful bond shared by siblings. On this day, sisters apply tika on the forehead of their brothers and pray for their happiness, prosperity and wellness. The siblings then exchange gifts and gorge on a delectable feast. If you are looking forward to treating your brother to some delicious food this Bhai Dooj, we are here to help you out. We have curated a complete menu with some special recipes that are sure to impress your friends and family.





Appetizers

1. Hara Bhara Kebab

This is a healthy and delicious take on your regular vegetarian kebab recipes. With the stuffing of spinach and green peas, this dish is filled with nutrition. Spinach is a great source of protein and peas also have a number of health benefits. So, without thinking much, just rustle up these delicious green kebabs for your family. Follow the recipe here.

2. Paneer 65

Paneer is a no-brainer when it comes to special occasions and Bhai Dooj is no different. Paneer 65 tastes heavenly when paired with rice as well as rotis. Simple and classic, this is a must-have.





Main Course

1. Stuffed Malai Kofta

You would be delighted to savour these yummy koftas dipped in heavenly creamy gravy. Potatoes and paneer come together to make a rich stuffing for koftas that are then put into a delicious gravy. You can have it with chapatis or plain white rice.





2. Mix Vegetable Curry

Why gorge on one vegetable when you can have a bunch of them together. As the name suggests, this curry has the goodness of a variety of vegetables thus, comes in different flavours and colours. You can throw in cauliflower, peas, carrot, mushroom in a lip-smacking tomato gravy favoured with a host of spices. The best part is you can add and remove vegetables as per choice and availability.





3. Matar Pulao

We understand that simple steamed white rice is easy to cook and can be teamed with any curry easily. However, you can give your plain rice a delicious makeover and enjoy the festive season with this matar pulao recipe.





Desserts

1. Phirni

This is yet another yummy version of chawal ki kheer. This sweet delight is slightly thick in texture topped with cardamom, almonds, and pistachios. Once you complete your meal and want to have something sweet, you can treat yourself and your brother to some delicious phirni.





2. Moong Ka Halwa

This is one of the most preferred desserts in households during special occasions. This super delicious, sweet recipe has moong dal flavoured with almonds and cardamom cooked in lots of ghee. Bhai Dooj is celebrated during winter and what's better than digging in some scrumptious moong ka halwa during this time.





We hope this menu helps you celebrate Bhai Dooj with a lot of love, laughter and yummy food with your family.