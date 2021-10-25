The festive season is upon us and we have been celebrating a string of festivals back-to-back. After marking Navratri, Dussehra and Karwa Chauth, it is time to celebrate the festival of light - Diwali (or Deepavali). One of the most important festivals among Hindus, it is widely celebrated in every part of the country. This festival is widely associated with Goddess Lakshmi and several people perform Lakshmi puja on this day for wealth and prosperity. In some regions of the country, Diwali is marked as the day when Lord Ram, along with wife Sita and brother Lakshman, returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Diwali also coincides with Kali Pujo, celebrated across Bengal. Deepavali basically symbolizes the victory of "good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance". And people celebrate this day with much fun and fervor. Every year, Diwali falls in the month of Kartika, as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar (which is between mid-October and mid-November).

Deepavali 2021: Date And Time:

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on 4th November, 2021. However, the celebration will be extended for 6-long days and will culminate with Bhai Dooj on 6th November, 2021.

Deepavali Day 1: November 1, 2021- Govatsa Dwadashi

Deepavali Day 2: November 2, 2021- Dhanteras

Deepavali Day 3: November 3, 2021- Choti Diwali, Kali Puja

Deepavali Day 4: November 4, 2021- Diwali

Deepavali Day 5: November 5, 2021- Govardhan Puja

Deepavali Day 6: November 6, 2021- Bhaiya Dooj

(Source: https://www.drikpanchang.com)

Diwali 2021: How Is Diwali Celebrated:

During Diwali, people clean their houses, change old curtains, bedsheets, furniture, appliances et al and give it a new and fresh makeover. They then decorate it with lights, candles, toran, rangoli and more. In fact, if you look around, you will find every house bright and lit up during this time of the year. That's not all.





Food plays an equally important role during Diwali. People prepare a wide variety of yummy delicacies (pakwan) and organise of family dinners, parties and more.





If you too are planning to throw a Diwali dinner this year, then we are here to make your job easier. We handpicked some classic Diwali recipes that will make your celebration a grand and lavish affair. Let's take a look.

Diwali 2021 Recipes: Here're 5 Deepavali-Special Dishes For You:

1. Samosa:

One of the most popular Indian snacks, samosa is a must-have in every Diwali snacks platter. Keeping this in mind, we bring a samosa recipe that will remind you of your favourite halwai in the city. Click here for recipe.

2. Bedmi Poori- Raseele Aloo:

Crispy poori with spicy aloo curry, this dish defines indulgence. So, we thought of sharing the recipe with you. Here's bedmi poori and raseele aloo recipe that never fail to satiate a foodie's soul. Click here for recipe.

3. Chole Bhature:

Chole Bhature needs no introduction. A Punjabi staple, crispy, fluffy bhature with aromatic, spicy and dark chole and achaar defines love for every person in Punjab and Delhi. Here's the recipe for you.

4. Gulab Jamun:

Can any festival seem complete without hot and soft gulab jamun? Absolutely not! Hence, we bring a recipe that will help you make halwai-style gulab jamun at home. Click here for recipe.

5. Kaju Barfi:

Another Indian classic mithai, kaju barfi is simple, uncomplicated and leaves a rich taste on our palate. And the best part is you can now make it at home too. Click here for the recipe.





Try these recipes at home and make this Diwali a grand affair. Happy Diwali 2021, everyone!