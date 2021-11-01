One of the most significant festivals of Hindus, Diwali is just around the corner and Indians all over the world are all set to celebrate it with great fun and enthusiasm. This festival is all about sharing affection, love, happiness and blessings with your friends and family by exchanging gifts. Some people like to give crockeries, clothes, other people may like to give chocolates and sweets to their loved ones. If you are one among them, here we bring you a list of 5 curated mithai boxes. These mithai boxes consist of a variety of sweets such as Laddo, barfi, Gulab jamun and more. And the best part is all these boxes are available at pretty reasonable prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. So, what's stopping you? Hurry up and get hold of these Diwali-ki-mithai hampers to make Diwali special for your loved ones.

Here's A List Of 5 Boxes To Choose From:

Loved by all, Kaju katli is a must-have in every Diwali Spread. Much agreeable, Isn't it? This pack contains 400 grams of kaju katli, making it a good option to give to a nuclear family. Originally priced at Rs. 699, you are now getting it at just Rs. 475. Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 475

Rating: 4 out of 5

Quantity: 400 Grams

Here we bring you another pack of delicious Kaju katlis by the brand Haldiram. This pack of Kaju katli contains 500 grams of kaju katli pieces. Besides, it comes in a beautifully designed cardboard box with festive decoration on top of it. This pack also has a shelf life of 1 month. Steal the deal now at Rs. 499 only from Amazon Sale 2021.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 499

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Quantity: 500 Grams

Now here comes a jumbo pack. This pack contains 500 grams of Rasgulla, 500 grams of Gulab jamun, 200 grams of Bikaneri bhujia and 150 grams of kaju cornflakes. In addition, all these items come in a beautiful and handy cardboard box. Grab this wholesome deal now at Rs. 551 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 551

Rating: 5 out of 5

This pack includes four types of sweets - Pista barfi, moong dal barfi, Doda barfi and Besan ladoo. Besides, this dessert drama pack by the brand Kesar is hand-made in small batches. They follow UV sterilized packaging which is untouched by hand and hence safe for consumption. Get this pack now at Rs. 813 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 813

Rating: 5 out of 5

Quantity: 1 Kg

This combo set features 2 cylindrical shaped tin boxes of Gulab jamun and Rasgulla. This pack has no added preservatives, artificial colours and flavours, making it an authentic and safer option. Steal this combo set now at just Rs. 413 from Amazon's Diwali Sale.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 413

Rating: 4 out of 5

Quantity: 2 Kg







