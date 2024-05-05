Isn't it truly satisfying when you're smearing creamy chocolate spread over warm toast? There's a sense of anticipation that follows right after, as you can't wait to take that first bite. But as soon as you do, you also feel instant guilt. Anything chocolate-based comes with a cost of compromising on health. Chocolate spreads surely provide contentment to our hearts, but they also lead to the consumption of extra calories. When trying to eat healthy, this is something you'd want to completely avoid. How about giving your beloved chocolate spread a healthy twist? We recently came across a high-protein chocolate spread recipe that'll have you licking your fingers. What's even more amazing is that it has absolutely no sugar.

This chocolate spread consists of jaggery instead of sugar. (Image Credit: iStock)

Is Chocolate Spread Healthy?

How healthy your chocolate spread is depends on the ingredients used to prepare it. Most store-bought chocolate spreads contain excess amounts of sugar and additives, which reduces their nutritive value. To enjoy it guilt-free, it's best to make it at home. By doing so, you can have better control over the ingredients and modify the recipe to make it healthier.

How To Store Homemade Chocolate Spread?

The best way to store your homemade chocolate spread is in an air-tight container. This way, it'll have a longer shelf life. Also, ensure that the air-tight container is kept in a cool and dark place. If the area you're living in has hot and humid conditions, consider storing the container in the refrigerator.

Can You Adjust The Sweetness Of The Chocolate Spread To Your Taste?

Absolutely! The recipe requires you to use 1 tbsp of jaggery powder, but feel free to adjust the quantity. You can add 1-2 tbsp more, depending on your personal taste. If you do not prefer the taste of jaggery, you can use honey instead. However, refrain from adding regular sugar, as we want to keep the chocolate spread healthy.

Chocolate Spread Recipe | How To Make High-Protein Chocolate Spread At Home

The recipe for this high-protein version of chocolate spread was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. To begin with, add boiled and cooked chickpea along with almonds, cocoa powder, jaggery powder, and maple syrup to a blender. Blend well until it reaches a smooth consistency. This may take around 4 to 5 minutes. You can do so in intervals and give the spread a mix in between to ensure a smooth consistency. Once done, add oil and salt to taste. Blend again for a few minutes and garnish with chopped almonds to add a crunchy texture to the spread.

Watch the detailed recipe video for high-protein chocolate spread here:

Spread this healthy chocolate spread on your toast and enjoy it for breakfast or as an evening snack.