Getting an adequate amount of sleep is essential for our overall well-being. Sleeping helps us to recover from mental as well as physical exertion. It also prevents us from several diseases and relaxes our minds. However, if you often find yourself glued to screens, bingeing on snacks or tossing around in bed at night - then you might be suffering from insomnia. While there might be a multitude of reasons for disturbed sleep patterns - our diet plays a crucial role in providing proper sleep. Adding certain foods to your diet can help you sleep better and beat insomnia.





If you're unclear about the type of foods to include in your diet to get better sleep, let celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra tell you. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a list of five foods you should be consuming to beat insomnia. Her post read, "Do you struggle with sleep? One in three people have problems with sleep - and it's worse for women." Let's check them out:





Here Are Top 5 Foods To Beat Insomnia As Recommended By Lovneet Batra:







1.Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha's main active ingredients are withanolides, which are believed to carry a host of benefits including the ability to ease stress. Plus, it naturally contains triethylene glycol which may bring on sleepiness. You can have it 30 minutes before bedtime for a good night's sleep.





2.Chamomile Tea: This one's a complete superstar. All you need is some warm water, a cup and a chamomile tea bag on days you don't feel like turning in. Chamomile tea is choco-full of apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to receptors in the brain that promotes sleepiness.





3.Almonds: Almonds are full of fibre and good fats which help to prevent chronic disease. Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which is needed to regulate sleep-promoting melatonin. Magnesium also relaxes your muscles.





4.Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, contain tryptophan as well as a good amount of zinc, both of which help the brain turn tryptophan into serotonin which is the precursor to melatonin.





5.Nutmeg Milk: Drinking a glass full of milk with a dash of nutmeg can help in improving sleep conditions. Milk contains tryptophan, an essential amino acid that helps to raise serotonin and melatonin levels in the body, both of which can help induce sleep.







Including these foods in your diet might help you sleep better but consult a professional doctor or specialist before making major changes in your diet if your problem persists for longer.











Sleep Well!