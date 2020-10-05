Watch: Instant Red <i>Masoor Dal</i> Recipe For A Tasty Protein-Rich Meal

Masoor dal is light and easy to digest.

Dal is made almost every day in Indian households. It is healthy, rich in proteins and is easy to make. Pair it with rice or roti along with a side dish, and you have a wholesome Indian meal ready for your family. Apart from its high nutrient profile, dal is also a preferred choice because there's a whole range of different kinds of dals available for everyday cooking. While there are some dals that are commonly made at our homes, some dals like red lentil (dhuli masoor dal) are not as popular; in fact, they are merely used as an addition to make mixed dal. All those who think that red masoor dal might not taste good need to try this recipe to change their mind.





Dal is pretty quick and easy to make except the time involved in soaking the dal. Red masoor dal is light and doesn't need to be soaked in water beforehand. This red masoor dal recipe uses instant pot instead of pressure cooker, which cuts down the cooking time further. This unique dal recipe video was posted on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' and shares an amazing cooking method to make this dal taste as yummy as all your favourite dals.





Watch Instant Red Masoor Dal Recipe Video Here -

(Also Read: 20 Instant And Easy Dinner Recipes You Must Try)





You just have to wash your masoor dal and cook along with tomatoes and spices like cumin seeds, mustard seeds and hing. When the dal is cooked, garnish it with stir-fried whole red chillies and ginger; and you'll get a delish dal that is healthy and easy to digest.









